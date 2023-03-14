Weather service facing further radar failures
(CNS): The Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar is temporarily unavailable following a hardware failure, government officials have announced. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) said its technical team is working closely with the radar manufacturer to isolate the fault and determine a timeline for repairs. CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said in a press release that every effort was being made to find out what is wrong and how long it will take to fix.
“Our team is working diligently in collaboration with the radar manufacturer to identify the equipment responsible for the issue,” he said. “Once we have determined the cause of the issue, we will make every effort to get the radar back up and running. Although we don’t have a timeline for restoring radar service as yet, we are not expecting a long delay.”
The weather radar is an important asset in the CINWS meteorological toolkit but it is complemented by other services and tools. “The radar helps us monitor meteorological conditions as far as Jamaica, and is helpful for providing small-scale predictions,” Tibbetts explained. “For tracking storms further afield, we use the Cayman Islands Government’s GOES-R satellite system.”
Last year, a representative of the radar manufacturer travelled to Grand Cayman to complete a number of essential repairs to the radar equipment and the dome. Troy Jacob, the acting chief officer in the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, which has responsibility for the weather service, said the radar was in good working order following that visit.
“Following the repairs completed by the manufacturer last year, the radar was performing as it should for quite some time,” Jacob said. “Unfortunately, it is not always possible to proactively identify hardware issues. We understand the affinity and reliance that the public has for the radar, and that there would be frustration in the community when the radar is unavailable.”
Jacob reassured the public that weather service was doing all it could to restore the radar to full service and would continue to deliver accurate, timely forecasts, advisories and warnings for the country by using the other weather forecasting assets available.
“We intend to keep the country informed of our progress with the radar repairs, and hope to have another update shortly,” he added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
It is cursed. Like pretty much everything here…
Looking out the window this morning it looked like it rained last night.
I didn’t see that coming but then again neither did the radar.
Don’t be stupid.
we all know it was from the Kirkonnel Space Centre on the Brac.
What Fud and Fudder don’t understand that someone will get a month paid vacation even without a work permit. Exactly a year and always around the spring/summer months…go figure!
You gotta wonder who gets paid when it ‘breaks down.’
Hired consultants. PACT’s favorite modus operandi.
Maybe they could get some Chinese balloons!
Is this really a surprise to anyone?
Yeah. They could name it the Kearney Gomez Balloon or KGB!
zzzzzzz….incompetence
Named appropriately though.
how long was it out for before? 1, 2 years? pretty clear it’s not needed.
It was a gift from EU that John Tibbetts didn’t maintain, and still can’t.
Operational faith in John Tibbetts is broken and that should have been fixed some time ago.
This is not hard. If the manufacturer can’t diagnose it online, you fly in the nearest qualified technician, probably south Florida, get a diagnosis and order the parts. It’s been out two weeks, have ANY steps been taken beyond a phone call?
As I have said before, proper training and spare parts are essential. I bet there are few to zero spares kept on hand for breakdowns.
Only pens, pencils, sharpeners and swivel chairs.
And a pouf or two if you work at Port Authority.
😂 sounds like you know the MET office layout. The head Forecaster replied to a question last year by saying “that is beyond my pay grade to answer” which was in relation to a passing storm and it’s path🙈 They are all a waste of time in that department
who care’s it’s not required…and offers nothing that people cannot find elsewhere online
Shows you exactly where thunderstorm cells are and when they are going to arrive.
You’re either new to the island or have NOT a clue how useful it is for the average joe. Sit down please.
another glorious day for the civil service….zzzzzzzzz
Yawn!
Ministry of ‘Sustainability’ and Climate Resiliency, – with the radar continually going down sustainability is pretty much a contradiction in terms 🙄
The Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar is temporarily unavailable following a hardware failure, government officials have announced. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) said its technical team is working closely with the radar manufacturer to isolate the fault and determine a timeline for repairs.
It’s been out for two weeks at least. Are they just finding out about it now?
Just buy two of everything like I do for my AC given it takes forever to get replacement parts.
Also, I love this part ” “For tracking storms further afield, we use the Cayman Islands Government’s GOES-R satellite system.”
Did they launch this from East End?
It’s a US system of course.
I do think it’s German