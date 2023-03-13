PwC gets $89k contract to help PACT with sustainability goals

(CNS): PwC has been identified as the consultant company chosen to help the PACT Government align its policies with the UN Sustainability Development Goals. The contract, worth just over CI$89,000, was awarded at the end of last month and will run for twelve weeks. During that time, the consultants are expected to facilitate discussions around sustainability both in individual ministries and across the entire Cayman Islands Government.

At the end of the period toward the end of May, PwC is expected to advise Cabinet on possible targets under those goals that should be considered as the priority areas of focus for the remainder of the government’s term.

Premier Wayne Panton, who has responsibility for sustainability, and has pushed the concept as an overarching policy aim of the government he leads. But two years into the administration, he has admitted that the goal to grow the economy in a sustainable way was a delicate balance, and the government isn’t always getting the balance right.

He recently said that the government is working on a sustainability agenda, but development has largely continued unchecked and the population has soared to unprecedented levels, putting pressure on infrastructure and the natural world. The long-anticipated climate change policy, which was expected last September, has still not been unveiled and the proposed development plan remains under wraps.

The successful consultants are expected to take a broader look at the concept of sustainability across all of government’s 22 ministries and portfolios and familiarise them with the framework the UN goals are based on. An overall summary of the findings from the discussions, with the recommendations and a final report of the overall conclusions, will be delivered at the end of the contract.