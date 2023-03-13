PwC gets $89k contract to help PACT with sustainability goals
(CNS): PwC has been identified as the consultant company chosen to help the PACT Government align its policies with the UN Sustainability Development Goals. The contract, worth just over CI$89,000, was awarded at the end of last month and will run for twelve weeks. During that time, the consultants are expected to facilitate discussions around sustainability both in individual ministries and across the entire Cayman Islands Government.
At the end of the period toward the end of May, PwC is expected to advise Cabinet on possible targets under those goals that should be considered as the priority areas of focus for the remainder of the government’s term.
Premier Wayne Panton, who has responsibility for sustainability, and has pushed the concept as an overarching policy aim of the government he leads. But two years into the administration, he has admitted that the goal to grow the economy in a sustainable way was a delicate balance, and the government isn’t always getting the balance right.
He recently said that the government is working on a sustainability agenda, but development has largely continued unchecked and the population has soared to unprecedented levels, putting pressure on infrastructure and the natural world. The long-anticipated climate change policy, which was expected last September, has still not been unveiled and the proposed development plan remains under wraps.
The successful consultants are expected to take a broader look at the concept of sustainability across all of government’s 22 ministries and portfolios and familiarise them with the framework the UN goals are based on. An overall summary of the findings from the discussions, with the recommendations and a final report of the overall conclusions, will be delivered at the end of the contract.
Category: Climate Change, Policy, Politics, Science & Nature
i wonder if all the waterfront developments are concerned about rising seas and UN agreements. Why is Cayman is throwing itself into this. We dont have thousands of factories here polluting the worlds air. This is just another way for Government to waste or money while pretending to care about the environment.
What the actual blue hell? THE OAG points out that this PACT administration is barely holding parliamentary meetings, but we spend 89k to be given yet another document to see how we can tie ourselves to UN sustainability goals HALFWAY through the PACT term??? Which means what chance of implementation will this report actually have? Will it be another EY report on civil service rationalisation – does anyone ever ask what happened to that report that was mean to pave the way for reimagination of the civil service? Make it make sense!!!
Wait, and dare I point out this is the same administration that wants a REFERENDUM on matters like gambling and ganja, and wants the people to tell them what a National Development Plan looks like? What will this government actually achieve with what’s left of their term. I say we don’t wait. We can’t afford this ineptitude and incompetence by PACT. Way out of their depth, two years of absolutely nothing substantial to show. Early elections now!!!
89K!?
All we need to do is stop importing assholes and plant more trees. Stop tearing up the mangroves and stop building sea walls that cause erosion.
That saved us 89k. You’re welcome.
This is a waste of $ and time.
Surely there must be someone in the Gov’t that could work on this. Because if there isn’t it won’t matter how great a report arrives from the consultants… nothing will happen.