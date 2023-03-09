Route enforcement protest puts brakes on bus service

Public buses at George Town depot

(CNS): Bus drivers objecting to the sudden enforcement of what they believe is a poor route plan put the brakes on the service Wednesday and began strike action. Further stoppages were reportedly averted after the drivers had a Zoom meeting with Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan, who was off-island. A compromise was reached as suggestions by drivers were taken on board, according to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism and Transport.

However, several problems associated with the current system for both drivers and passengers remain as the government begins the long-overdue process of developing a new national public transport system.

For several months public bus drivers have been disgruntled over a block on fare hikes, given the price of fuel. But a decision on Friday to prevent drivers on the West Bay routes, especially West Bay #2, from dropping off their regular commuter passengers at ‘off-route’ places in George Town created a new problem and led to a short strike with no notice.

The drivers were forced to follow the strict route or be threatened with citations, CNS has learned. Bus users told CNS that enforcement of the exact route around town had caused some passengers to yell at the drivers because they now had to take a second bus to get to work. Several passengers refused to board the #2 buses in West Bay and waited for a #1 bus to avoid either paying double or being late for work.

The release from the ministry said the issue had been resolved after Bryan, Chief Officer Stran Bodden and Public Transport Unit staff met with a small number of public bus operators and drivers on Wednesday, 8 March, to discuss the enforcement of that route.

Bryan, who is in Barbados for a Caribbean Tourism Organization meeting, attended virtually, and following lengthy discussions, “the issue was amicably resolved, pending final approval by the Public Transport Board (PTB)”, the release stated. It was also agreed to improve communication with the drivers who had complained about not being informed when the board made changes.

The ministry has hired consultants to produce a report on the traffic situation, and a preliminary review of efficiency and safety has already identified myriad issues with the current system. Bryan has stated that the report will guide the government in shaping a new public transport system, which it hopes will lead to many more people using it to mitigate Cayman’s traffic congestion crisis.