E-bike rider killed, Jeep driver arrested after fleeing scene

| 09/03/2023

(CNS): A 36-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested following a fatal collision on the West Bay Road during the early hours of Wednesday morning close to Queen’s Court Plaza. According to a police press release, the man was driving a Jeep Cherokee when he collided with a man riding an electric bicycle and then drove away. The rider was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found the Jeep further along the West Bay Road and sometime later officers tracked down the driver of the Jeep, who was breath-tested with a positive result. He was subsequently arrested, the police said, and he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

So far, no details in relation to the victim in the second deadly crash on the roads this year have been released.

