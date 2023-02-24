Bocelli confirms he will sing at Cayman fundraiser
(CNS): Andrea Bocelli, the famous blind Italian tenor, has confirmed that he is interrupting his official world tour to do a fundraising concert in the Cayman Islands on Saturday evening. The special charity event has caused a stir on social media over the last few weeks as people called into question the validity of the concert due to some major errors in the promotional material and misleading claims about where the event was being held and for what purpose.
However, Bocelli issued an official release saying he was “thrilled” with the chance to perform in the Cayman Islands this weekend for the first time. Tickets for the event, which organisers say will be held at Pedro St James, have reportedly sold for $1,500 and $2,500.
Dr Ronald Nutt and his wife, Lynda, who are residents of Cayman and the founders of the non-profit organisation LRN Charitable Company, which is registered as a Cayman Islands NPO, have said the concert is to raise money for the research and development of a piece of medical machinery, patented by Nutt, to enable the early detection of cancer.
However, in the first marketing material circulated in Cayman to promote the event, the charitable company name was misspelt and an incorrect logo was used. The concert was said to be taking place at Pedro St James with dinner included in the ticket at the Mandarin Hotel in Beach Bay, which has not yet been built. Those who wanted to buy the costly tickets were asked to pay via wire transfer and the details of how the money being raised would actually be used were vague.
In a press release issued on 18 February, Lynda Nutt said her husband had co-invented and developed PET-CT, and LRN was founded for the purpose of “continuing the global advancements in the battle against cancer by improving early detection technologies through their new initiatives”. She said the organisation was working on the development of the Time-Resolved Positron Emission Tomography, or TPET, and currently holds two patents.
“We believe this new technology will qualify as a screening tool for most cancers occurring in the human body. When the goals of very low radiation dose requirements and lower cost of scanning are met, TPET scanning will be similar to that of breast cancer screening and can be more available to everyone. The funds raised from this performance will help support our efforts,” Nutt said about what is expected to become a profit-making venture.
CNS contacted Nutt to give her an opportunity to address concerns raised by a number of compliance officers in the private sector, especially over the request for payment via wire transfer. One compliance expert told CNS that such a request from a charitable trust should raise a red flag for the authorities.
Government officials had told CNS that they were aware of questions about the charity and the validity of the concert, given the concerns about the early promotional materials and the misleading information. However, they confirmed that LRN was a registered charity and the materials naming it as the “LNR Charitable Company” were made in error.
Nutt confirmed receipt of questions from CNS on 20 February and said she appreciated the opportunity to respond to those concerns and that she would get the answers to us. However, despite our efforts to follow up, on the eve of the concert, Nutt has still not responded to the questions.
As of 18 February, Nutt had said that 80% of the tickets for the private concert were already sold. Anyone with questions or requiring further information about the event can call Nutt on 1-345-916-6626.
Category: Fundraiser, Local News
$2500? I’d pay a tenor at most.
Who?
This is actually quite sad. Andrea Bocellli has been my favourite tenor for over 40 years. I raised my child listening to his music and still listen to him on YouTube videos, all the time. I have many of his CDs as well. It goes without saying that when plans of him possibly coming here to perform was announced we became very excited; however, that soon changed to disappointment when the price tag was discovered.This is no negative reflection on Andrea Bocelli, however, in fact, I suspect that the marketing, claiming it to be a fundraiser, would have played a big part in him deciding to come and perform. This is a man who often freely shares his amazing talent with the world for worthy causes. It’s just the humble, caring and generous person that he is, and it really sucks because his performances in Florida sell at affordable prices. If this was truly the fundraiser the Nutts claim it is, then perhaps this situation would not be a topic of discussion. I agree with the sentiments of others that it is seemingly an event geared towards the rich purporting to raise funds for a device the Nutts will hold the patent for. One from which they stand to make an immense profit. However, this is Cayman so it is no surprise, though disappointing, that this is happening. Nevertheless, perhaps one day Andrea Bocelli will come again when the rest of his fans can afford to come and enjoy his amazing performance. I pray that Andrea, his family, members of his orchestra and his operating team will be treated well, and provided with everything needed to have a safe and enjoyable visit.
As American General Anthony McAuliffe famously said: NUTTS!
Trump Fundraiser..
MAGA time!
Great to see all the uncultured and pooros contributing to the comments.
Lot’s of questions here but did our local compliance “expert” really state that it is a red flag to be using a wire transfer for payments in this case. That is nonsensical… what is better getting cash in a Foster’s bag?
Nutt sold a company/rights/ shares many years ago to Siemens for close to a value of a billion dollars….this is nutz.
This is a seed round vc social enterprise raising money using Bocelli as the carrot. Any IP will be patented and commercialized, so Company Registrar ought to really query the NPO false-flag at minimum, and have them pay the extra few hundred bucks.
Looks more like an IPO for the wealthy than a “fundraiser”
Sound exactly like it to me and and then cover it as charity. Wonder if that got them any perks woth cig and worc on fees and normal due process. This place become more and more a cartoon land. Concert for charity that rasing money for my own financial benefits sounds about Cayman.
So let me get this straight. The Nutts are promoting this concert as a charity fundraiser. The benefiting charity is owned by the Nutts and the funds raised will be used to further develop a medical device which the Nutts have a patent on. Hardly a charity!
Here’s a thought, donate the money raised to a REAL charity and go to the capital markets to raise money for your personal business ventures.
Not only does this stink but it’s also just plain Nutts.
If they did indeed invent the PET-CT and hold the patent, shouldn’t they be uber rich? Why do they need to raise funds for this new device? And why should the public pay for something they stand to profit from immensely.
I worry that this is a fund raiser for Trump’s campaign.
They may not yet have turned a commercial profit.
Does Mr Bocelli performed a medical and in possession of a work permit ?
Make Pedro Great Again!
Well, this sets the record straight.
I’d expect Andy B’Celli-Ebanks to be singing with his world famous skiffle band.
I’ll be watching for free, from the public right of way along the property boundary on the ironshore.
Can the organisers state, for the record, that no funds raised by this event will go towards Trump’s re=election campaign?
Oh yeah, Lynda Nutt knows how to fundraise !
http://www.trumpettesusa.com/lynda-nutt/
Well he won’t see me there.
That’s really bad, very good and pretty funny all at the same time.
I’m here all week.
nothing on this island free huh???…i love the singer..but price…uuufff