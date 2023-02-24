Dump truck and rental car crash at ETH roundabout

(CNS): Police are investigating a collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Roundabout by Lawrence Boulevard yesterday lunchtime involving a dump truck and a rental vehicle. The emergency services were called out at about 12:10pm after the truck and the car, which were both travelling north, crashed at the second exit. The Cayman Islands Fire Service extricated three occupants from the hire car, who were all taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the occupants sustained a laceration to the head, but police said they believed none of them had sustained any life-threatening injuries. No other parties reported injuries to the police.

Anyone with information is asked o call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.