Dump truck and rental car crash at ETH roundabout
(CNS): Police are investigating a collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Roundabout by Lawrence Boulevard yesterday lunchtime involving a dump truck and a rental vehicle. The emergency services were called out at about 12:10pm after the truck and the car, which were both travelling north, crashed at the second exit. The Cayman Islands Fire Service extricated three occupants from the hire car, who were all taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the occupants sustained a laceration to the head, but police said they believed none of them had sustained any life-threatening injuries. No other parties reported injuries to the police.
Anyone with information is asked o call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.
rental companies should print stickers for the steering wheels and make sure tourists know how to use a roundabout, and that the left lane is for slow traffic. It wouldn’t solve the fact that 90% of the license holders here don’t know the above – but it’d be a start.
The left lane is not for “Slow traffic”, it for turning left or driving straight. There is so such thing as a “slow lane” in the Cayman Islands. Contrary to what most speeders believe the speed limit applies to ALL lanes of traffic. There is also no “Fast Lane” in the Cayman Islands either.
The left lane is not for “slow traffic”. So I presume you are part of the bad driving posse.
No no no, 1.31pm! The left lane is NOT for slow traffic. It is simply the lane you MUST use, unless you are overtaking or turning right at the next roundabout, at which time you use the right lane.
So let me guess, dump truck driving in right hand lane for no reason (the right hand lane is for overtaking or turning right only), tourist car turning right at roundabout using left hand lane? Every single hour of every damn day.
I saw a triple-rear ender and side-swipe there on Sunday afternoon. All local drivers, I suspect two were dummy mummies.
Speed limits too. Always stuck behind 30-40 kph hour rental cars on 30-40 mph roads.
Slow the F down, Speed Racer
The speed limit should be obeyed both ways. It is an offence to hinder/disrupt the natural flow of traffic, i.e. Driving below the speed limit casing a lineup behind you.
Imagine if we had a reliable public transport system and/or reasonably priced taxi service here. Tourists are almost obligated to rent a car when the daily rate is no more that one taxi ride form the airport to their hotel.
I have the same dream. CIG is moving forward on a $70M extension to the ETH to the Eastern Districts. Based upon past historic performance, that figure will more than double. We could surely create a reliable, air-conditioned, comfortable, safe bus line with an ACTUAL schedule for less. For a little more, we might be able to create a light rail system to run from the furthest points of the island. I would think that Mr. Dart might consider that to be a boon to his empire, and chip in toward that endeavour.
The photos alone show pretty clearly that the car was going around in the outside lane and cut across the roundabout, that’s how the dump truck hit it.
I agree the dump trucks are unruly at best, but this one’s on the rental car.
A major aspect of driving is to monitor and preempt potential dangers. Here ‘professional’ drivers tailgate, speed, and fly around roundabouts. Without witnessing this incident, I can hazard a guess that it was preventable.
Look at the vehicle around, is it a rental? if it’s a newish Kia, beware as it’s likely a tourist. If it’s an old Honda Fit, it’s likely an idiot driver driving with that cloak of anonymity that such vehicles afford. Drive as such.
I’ve been driving here for 15 years, never hit or been hit, mainly due to a little bit of luck, but a lot of constant looking left, right and in mirrors.
pretty long skid marks for a dump truck in the inside fast lane tho
There are yield signs to enter roundabouts, so if the car was going around, they have the right of way. These trucks are notorious for speeding and not yielding, as well as the too often used jake brakes and air horns.
I hope all involved in this crash are ok.
That being said, the lanes there literally have huge arrows pained on them as well as signs posted showing you what lane to be in.
People just don’t look, don’t care, are drunk – or a combo of all 3.
The big Camana Bay roundabout really isn’t that hard if you’re not a dummy.
a jamiacan and a tourist…what do you expect?
asked before:
why do we accept the jamiacan license and the uk does not?
I often wonder if the rental companies actually take the time to explain to tourists how roundabouts work. Suspect not.
Probably not but IME it’s not just tourists who don’t know how to use them. The idiotic way driving instructors here teach people to drive both roundabouts and dual carriageways, in contravention of the Cayman Road Code, is beyond idiotic. The only other place I’ve seen it on the planet is Jamaica.
Assume that the tourists don’t know what they are doing and make sure you are going an appropriate speed to avoid a collision if they do make bad choices. ability to read the road ahead and act accordingly.
Hard to see the green plates! And yes, a lot of accidents are because tourists dont yield at roundabouts, they are not used to looking to the left and don’t understand the Yield/Give Way signs!
There are accidents every day involving tourists .. these dont make the news!
Stupid round a abouts. Put traffic lights, problem solved.
C’mon it’s not even been explained to most of the RCIPS drivers yet.