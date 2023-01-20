Feral cat cull underway near booby bird nests on Brac
(CNS): In response to the number of brown booby birds that have been killed recently on the southwest shoreline of Cayman Brac, the feral cat and rodent cull that began last week around the Lighthouse area on the Bluff in the eastern end of the island will be expanded to include this high-density pocket of nesting birds.
Property owners around the new control area will be contacted and officials will work with domestic cat owners to chip and register pets before the control efforts begin. All captured cats will be scanned and those with identifiable owners will be returned.
The Department of Environment, which is managing the control programme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, said cat owners are responsible for controlling the movement of their pets under the alien species regulations and are urged to keep them safely indoors as far as possible, especially at night when cats are known to hunt more actively.
While the cull has stirred up some controversy, the threat now posed to the survival of the Brac’s brown booby population is so great there is no alternative. According to the DoE, the control programme will be maintained for some time due to the number of feral cats on the island.
Studies have shown that as feral cats are removed from a specific area, others from a wider range will move into the space looking for food.
“As such, the pressure in this area will not ease on these birds and trapping efforts will need to continue throughout the brown booby nesting season to give them a chance at breeding successfully,” the DoE said in a social media post.
“The traps are baited, set and monitored at night and closed again in the morning. No feral cat trapping will be performed during the daytime. This is to ensure that trapped animals are not exposed to prolonged heat or human disturbance and also to ensure that our endemic Sister Islands rock iguanas do not enter traps,” the DoE said, noting that iguanas are cold-blooded and do not move around at night, while cats are nocturnal hunters.
Field cameras will be mounted at certain sites to monitor nests and traps. Tampering with the cameras or traps is illegal and people are asked to report any problems to the project team.
Anyone who lives within a 500m radius of the cull location who has not yet been contacted is asked to call the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit at 925-7625 or 949-8469.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Well, that didn’t take long, especially after being told that expanding the culling areas on the Brac would be considered. The timing on this new area indicates plans already were in place. Sad.
Three points:
1. The Humane Society, which at this point appears to be going along with the cat culling, recently posted that they needed someone traveling to the Brac to take over a kitten that had been adopted at the Grand Cayman shelter. WTF? Kill some cats but then send another one out here? Who decided that was OK?
2. Be fair. If coverage of this issue means posting pictures of dead birds supposedly killed by cats, we also need proof that captured cats are being euthanized humanely. If DOA is sticking the cats in a crusher cage and then injecting the euthanizing drug before sedating the cat, that is not humane, and we need to see those photos, too. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, so a proper observer needs to be appointed to ensure these killings are, indeed, humane.
3. The litany about how Trap-Neuter-Release does not work has merit. The research shows that TNR and FEED does work. There are plenty of people on the Brac who would take on feeding feline colonies. Any time this has been proposed, it is shot down with shouts that the cats still kill for sport. I doubt that most do.
I recall several weeks ago that someone entered a comment on CNS asking, in a respectable manner, what benefit was provided by booby birds and iguanas. One response was a litany about beauty and culture, and an overall benefit to feeling good about nature. I suppose if you love birds and lizards over cats, that makes sense. It’s not a valid argument for those of us who prefer cats.
One other response, which underscored the condescending adamancy of those who want to kill cats, was that the question was the “most silliest” comment that they had seen in CNS.
Bobbies, iguanas and cats have lived together for decades on the Brac. IMHO, killing the “overpopulation” of the cats is not the answer.
There’s got to be a better way to deal with this issue than for each side to dig in its heels, and instead be willing to negotiate. In the mean time, some bad will is being sown that does not have to be there.
Do you know how stupid you sound? Not one cat has been killed by a booby or iguana.
Wow that area is tiny and the KTs of the world are blowing this out of proportion.
Gotta catch em all.