More brown booby birds killed on Cayman Brac

(CNS): The bodies of two brown booby adults and one chick were found on Cayman Brac last weekend and were likely killed by cats, according to the Department of Environment. The news comes on the heels of a report last week outlining the grim circumstances of the brown booby colony on the island. During the 2022 nesting season, 70% of the eggs laid were lost. Of the 42 eggs identified, only 13 fledged successfully.

On Sunday, 15 January, the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit responded to a call from a volunteer who found a dead booby bird on the South Side of Cayman Brac during her weekly survey. The recently dead male was found at its nest alongside the dead chick, which appeared to be only one or two weeks old. His mate, who was still alive, was perched nearby.

A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of the two birds, but the DoE said that puncture wounds and traces of blood at the site were apparent.

This report followed a similar finding at the Lighthouse Trail the day before, Saturday 14 January, by a DoE staff member, who found the remains of a brown booby, most of which had been consumed, at one of the nesting sites. The bird appeared to have been eaten several weeks ago.

This high number of mortalities in such a short time is alarming in light of the already diminished local breeding population, the DoE stated, adding that all efforts would be made to ramp up monitoring and control at these sites.

The DoE said that on the South Side of Cayman Brac, the booby birds nest on the beach with very little protection from predators and disturbance. “This area is known to have a high density of feral cats and there have been observations of cats disturbing booby nests and attacking adult birds in prior nesting seasons.”