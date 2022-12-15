New rules rolled out to control alien species

Green Iguana adult (Photo by Mark Orr)

(CNS): New regulations have been approved by Cabinet to protect native and endemic plants and animals under the National Conservation Act. The National Conservation (Alien Species) Regulations introduce a prohibited species list, outline the distinctions between domestic and feral animals and define permitted procedures and actions to control feral animals and other alien species, reducing the threat to local flora and fauna.

National Conservation Council Chairperson McFarlane Connolly said the NCC believes the regulations represent a substantial win for Cayman’s unique native and endemic plants and animals, which are particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of invasive species.

“We understand this can be an emotive topic on all sides, and we hope these regulations will bring greater clarity to conservation practitioners, animal welfare groups, landowners, veterinarians and pet importers and owners,” he said. “While the Regulations were published in the Cayman Islands Gazette on 3 November 2022, certain portions of the legislation come into effect three and six months after publication.”

Over the next six to twelve months, the Department of Environment will work closely with the NCC to undertake substantial public outreach to help the Cayman Islands community understand what the new rules mean and how they will impact the community.

“A communications plan has been developed and is being deployed over the coming months to ensure key stakeholder groups, government entities, community organisations and, indeed, the wider Cayman Islands public can know everything they want to know about how these new Regulations will work,” said Connolly.

Experts at the DoE explained that prohibited species are plants and animals that have been identified as posing exceptionally severe threats to the native species of the Cayman Islands. The rules outline the circumstances for keeping pets and ornamental plants, including the breeding, import, export, purchase or sale and stiff penalties for infractions. A permit system will be in place to allow exceptions for people who already own alien flora or fauna.

The prohibited species list was partially informed by a regional British Overseas Territories invasive species workshop hosted here in 2018, which brought together scientists and stakeholders to identify various species and activities that pose threats to native flora, fauna and environments across the region.

Local scientists also considered what species were both the biggest risk to our local species and the most likely to be requested for import to address anticipated threats. Invasive species are a significant environmental problem internationally as well as locally.

The rules are aimed at protecting native species that were here before humans and species that occur only on these islands, such as the Grand Cayman blue iguana and Sister Islands rock iguana, or those found here naturally, such as brown and red-footed boobies, sea grape trees and mangroves. Many native and endemic species face local or global extinction, or are culturally and environmentally important, and are protected from harm under the National Conservation Act.

Not all alien species become a threat but mismanagement of them can lead to problems. Alien species include domestic dogs and cats, livestock and plants used in landscaping and agriculture. The new regulations provide greater clarity on how these species can be managed safely to ensure they do not become a threat.

Invasive species introduced intentionally or accidentally through human intervention do pose a significant threat because their reproduction and resource consumption can occur at much faster rates than can be managed naturally, as demonstrated by the green iguanas and lionfish.

Another major problem is feral animals that are living in “the wild” and do not have identifiable owners, but the new rules set out the procedures for controlling them. This will enable the DoE and the Department of Agriculture to cull animals like green iguanas, feral cats and other unmanaged alien species to curb the threat they pose to native animals and plants.