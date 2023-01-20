Invasive species: The Rest of the Story

A Cayman Bracker writes: Of late, cats have become the convenient fall guys for the dangerous decline in the booby bird population on Cayman Brac. But we of the island who possess knowledge of the history of the island know better. The most significant threat to the birds’ survival comes from the activities of another and potentially far more dangerous and destructive species. Please allow me to present ‘The Rest of the Story’:

As the once unspoilt island of Cayman Brac started being “discovered” by those from the outside, development came to the islands. As more people form afar bought land for their dream hideaway, development in once pristine shore-ward and Bluff areas increased. With that development, major encroachments into the lowland booby nesting areas along the natural rocky shores of the island began.

My grandparents and parents and other extended family members and older member of the Brac community told stories relating that the shore-ward areas of the entire island were booby nesting grounds. So much so that during nesting season, a fairly short walk along the “bay” would yield enough eggs for the family for those inclined to eat booby eggs.

To see the booby bird nesting areas on the south shore of the island back before the South Side Road was completed, I had to trek southward on one of the several quite rugged traditional paths across the Bluff. Once the South Side Road was finished along the entire south shore of the island, the south shore was open for development. It became a rare sight to see booby birds nesting along the rocky shore in the developed south side areas.

I recall feeling much dismay at witnessing occasions where prolific booby nesting sites were wiped bare by heavy equipment to make way for a vacation home. I have never seen a booby bird nest on a totally cleared piece of waterfront land. Of late, Bluff edge development has become more popular, further depriving the booby birds of their last remaining safe spaces.

In the text of the DoE’s “Seabird Conservation Plan” (SCP), drafted under mandate from the National Conservation Law, the loss of booby nesting habitat is noted: “Habitat loss and human disturbance arising from coastal development pose a serious threat for many of these species, particularly for Brown Boobies nesting on the shorelines and cliff edges of Cayman Brac.”

The recent increase in residential development of Bluff edge land and the significant spike in purchases of Bluff edge property will certainly have a major and dire impact on booby nesting sites.

Coupled with the loss of habitat caused by development came the threat by local and imported pets, including cats and dogs. No doubt there was some predation by cats; however, while it was, and is, relatively rare to see a dog prey on booby birds, predation is not the only threat. I have seen dogs that are allowed to run free near shoreline booby nesting areas roaming around and harassing all species of shore birds.

Such canine roaming can discourage booby birds from nesting in an area and cause mother boobies to fear remaining on the nest because booby birds are quite skittish while nesting. The mere presence of a curious dog inspecting and sniffing around a booby nest can cause a booby bird to totally abandon her nest, leaving the eggs or young to perish.

While a feral cat might eat a plump chick and depart the area to nap after having a full belly, a dog can disturb countless nests in a very short time. A casual walk along the beach by unwitting humans can also cause distress to nesting boobies. The abandoned nest is then vulnerable to predators. As noted in the SCP: “Recreational activities… along stretches of nesting beaches and Bluff on Cayman Brac further cause disturbance to seabird colonies during their most vulnerable life-stage.”

While on the subject of careless destruction of species and their habitats, I and a few other Brackers have noted the wholesale destruction of many West Indian Cedar trees, bulldozed and carried away to the dump in conjunction with careless mechanised land clearing for development. These trees are deemed to be an endangered species, but neither the DoE nor the Sister Islands planning board and those responsible for enforcement seem to care.

Not too long ago, I witnessed and took a few pictures of the total flattening of the beach ridge and interior land not far from an undeveloped parcel I own. A portion of the land devastated by the unauthorised clearing was an area that I knew to have some of the endangered cedar trees, and the area was home to several rock iguanas, another supposedly “protected” species. Protected by whom, exactly? Officials on Cayman Brac are well aware of the unauthorised mechanised clearing and destruction but no one is held to account.

It is all too easy to place the blame of the booby decline mostly on cats; however, I do not buy into the idea that the most precipitous decline in the booby population has been caused by feral felines. History suggests another and very major underlying cause.

The SCP notes: “In the early 20th century and into the 1930s and ’40s, the Brown Booby nesting colony spanned most of the coast of Cayman Brac and numbers were in their thousands according to Brac residents Tenson Scott and Temple Tatum.” These men recalled the descriptions from their grandfather, Mr Ballinger Christian. My own family’s and older friend’s narratives concur with this observation.

The SCP goes on to say that by the time the Brown Booby population was first monitored in 1983, only 170 pairs were recorded in five subgroups of the coastline. In 2001, 61 pairs were recorded at four active sites, and in 2019, 46 pairs were recorded across three active sites. The most precipitous era of decline — and the retreat of boobies from the Brac coastline nesting areas — in the period from the 1940’s to the early eighties occurred during a time when the feral cat population was comparatively quite small.

I shall proffer that it was habitat loss caused by human endeavours and activities and development that most significantly contributed to the catastrophic booby population decline.

The incomprehensible irony of the government killing cats to protect the booby birds is that the CI government has been building roads specifically designed to encourage the development of Bluff edge land. Two of the latest such road plans underway are at the far eastern Bluff.

The roads are being built close to the Bluff edge, opening all of the fronting Bluff edge land to development in an area specifically identified by the DoE and SCP as being among the last remaining booby nesting habitats. The cat culling appears to me to be a high-profile show to make the government and the DoE look like they are taking major steps to tackle the cause of the booby population decline.

I leave you to ponder this: The most significant danger to the population of Brown Booby birds on Cayman Brac was, and still is, a very aggressive and invasive species: humans.