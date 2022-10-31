Suspects deny $40 robbery at GT gas station

On the Run store at Esso gas station, Dorcy Drive

(CNS): Three men accused of a robbery conspiracy at the Esso gas station on Dorcy Drive, George Town, in March have denied the charges and will face trial next year. Devon Emmanuel Wright (31), from Cayman Brac, is accused of entering the gas station store and firing a shot before robbing $40 from a customer and then making his escape on the back of a motorcycle. He is charged with robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

His co-defendant, Alvin Shaquille Banks (41), from George Town, who was believed to have been riding the motorcycle, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Richard Lee Hydes (25), from West Bay, is facing a robbery conspiracy charge, having been accused of assisting in the getaway.

The men were charged earlier this month. The trial is expected to take four weeks.