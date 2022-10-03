Three men charged 6 months after armed robbery

On the Run store at the gas station on Dorcy Drive

(CNS): Three men were charged last week in connection with an armed robbery at a George Town gas station on 29 March. It was reported at the time that around 10pm, an armed man burst into the Esso station store on Dorcy Drive, fired a shot into the air and demanded cash. The robber then escaped on the back of a motorcycle with another man.

Shortly after the robbery, police had cause to stop a car with two occupants in the vicinity of School Road. The driver of the car refused instructions to stop immediately but shortly afterwards, the vehicle stopped and the two occupants made their escape.

Police officers conducted a search of the car and found items that appeared to connect it to the robbery incident. The vehicle was then seized.

The three men were all arrested over the course of last week and have since been charged and remanded in custody as they await bail hearings.

A 31-year-old man from Cayman Brac has been was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, a 41-year-old man from George Town, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, and a man aged 25 from West Bay was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.