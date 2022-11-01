269 Cuban migrants wait on immigration process

Boat used by Cuban migrants, 21 September 2022 (photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): Following the arrival of another four boats carrying 28 more Cuban migrants over the last five days, Customs and Border Control confirmed that there are now 269 men and women awaiting repatriation, the result of asylum claims or general processing. Officials said that 86 of these people are still on Cayman Brac, most of whom arrived over the last few weeks. According to CBC releases, this month 99 Cuban migrants came ashore here in October having run out of food or fuel or due to unseaworthy vessels.

Between Wednesday and Friday, 26 men and women arrived on the Brac in three vessels. Three of the migrants who arrived on Thursday required medical attention for dehydration.

Then at around 10:00pm on Saturday, 29 October, the authorities found two men who had come ashore in a boat in East End, Grand Cayman.

No Cubans have been repatriated to Havana since before the pandemic when the borders both here and in Cuba were closed, even though Cuba reopened its borders almost one year ago. The Cayman authorities have still not said why none of the migrants being held here whose asylum claims were refused have been returned.

Some of the 269 migrants have been in Cayman since before the pandemic. Many of them are in CBC custody and a number are living in the community.