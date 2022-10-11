Jam cops kill murder suspect deported from Cayman

| 11/10/2022 | 12 Comments
Cayman News Service
Rudolph Almando Shaw

(CNS): Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw (30), who was deported from the Cayman Islands in July, was shot and killed by Jamaican police on Saturday after he had escaped from the Kingston Central police lock-up last week through an air vent. Shaw, who was wanted by the authorities for several murders and shootings, was gunned down by the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch at a guest house in St Andrew, according to reports in the Jamaican press.

Shaw was returned to Jamaica after he was arrested in George Town when the RCIPS became aware that he had arrived illegally via canoe.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Caribbean, Crime, Police, World News

Comments (12)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2022 at 11:50 am

    Minister Chris Saunders, like every other minister have NO experience doing what they have been appointed to do.

    6
    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2022 at 10:43 am

    A really good outcome.

    13
    1
    Reply
  3. Jamaican Diaspora says:
    11/10/2022 at 10:29 am

    Cayman People Need Answers Minister Chris Saunders incharge of Customs Border Control or shall we assume ???

    13
    2
    Reply
    • Forelock says:
      11/10/2022 at 11:30 am

      Let’s not forget that he was found and arrested here ergo, our security forces did a good job on this one.

      6
      Reply
    • THIS IS CAYMAN NOT JAMAICA! says:
      11/10/2022 at 11:37 am

      How did Chris Saunders get elected to be in the CAYMAN government with a yardie accent? Makes me worry for the future of these islands.

      12
      5
      Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2022 at 10:27 am

    I can feel just how toxic this comments section is about to be. Gotta go get the popcorn ready.

    6
    2
    Reply
  5. Jamaican Law enforcement quiet as a Mouse says:
    11/10/2022 at 10:25 am

    Another one Bites the dust Some here need to explain How Shaw and his wanted friends got here and what they were doing and with Whom saw photos and video of activities here and yet No one No one can explain or Won’t Explain to Cayman what is going On

    14
    3
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2022 at 10:20 am

    It is very sobering, terrifying actually, that this guy was able to get to Cayman and live among us. How many more are there? We need to get very serious with these Jamaican canoes bringing in drugs guns and criminals.

    25
    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      11/10/2022 at 1:46 pm

      No need, Kenny’s working on opening up all of the Caribbean as one, so no need to have any visas anymore to potentially prevent loser criminals from entering our islands…way to go Kenny…

      Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2022 at 9:18 am

    You reap what you sow! Good riddance.

    13
    1
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2022 at 8:49 am

    Escaped through an air vent, then had some ventilation holes put in him by the police.

    Kids, if you want your legacy to be an image of a scumbag in a fake Ralph Lauren cap, and some 8 karat gold, here’s your idol.

    14
    2
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»