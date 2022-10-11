Jam cops kill murder suspect deported from Cayman

Rudolph Almando Shaw

(CNS): Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw (30), who was deported from the Cayman Islands in July, was shot and killed by Jamaican police on Saturday after he had escaped from the Kingston Central police lock-up last week through an air vent. Shaw, who was wanted by the authorities for several murders and shootings, was gunned down by the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch at a guest house in St Andrew, according to reports in the Jamaican press.

Shaw was returned to Jamaica after he was arrested in George Town when the RCIPS became aware that he had arrived illegally via canoe.