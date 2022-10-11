Jam cops kill murder suspect deported from Cayman
(CNS): Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw (30), who was deported from the Cayman Islands in July, was shot and killed by Jamaican police on Saturday after he had escaped from the Kingston Central police lock-up last week through an air vent. Shaw, who was wanted by the authorities for several murders and shootings, was gunned down by the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch at a guest house in St Andrew, according to reports in the Jamaican press.
Shaw was returned to Jamaica after he was arrested in George Town when the RCIPS became aware that he had arrived illegally via canoe.
Minister Chris Saunders, like every other minister have NO experience doing what they have been appointed to do.
A really good outcome.
Cayman People Need Answers Minister Chris Saunders incharge of Customs Border Control or shall we assume ???
Let’s not forget that he was found and arrested here ergo, our security forces did a good job on this one.
How did Chris Saunders get elected to be in the CAYMAN government with a yardie accent? Makes me worry for the future of these islands.
You are entirely disgusting. A real scum of the earth.
I can feel just how toxic this comments section is about to be. Gotta go get the popcorn ready.
Another one Bites the dust Some here need to explain How Shaw and his wanted friends got here and what they were doing and with Whom saw photos and video of activities here and yet No one No one can explain or Won’t Explain to Cayman what is going On
It is very sobering, terrifying actually, that this guy was able to get to Cayman and live among us. How many more are there? We need to get very serious with these Jamaican canoes bringing in drugs guns and criminals.
No need, Kenny’s working on opening up all of the Caribbean as one, so no need to have any visas anymore to potentially prevent loser criminals from entering our islands…way to go Kenny…
You reap what you sow! Good riddance.
Escaped through an air vent, then had some ventilation holes put in him by the police.
Kids, if you want your legacy to be an image of a scumbag in a fake Ralph Lauren cap, and some 8 karat gold, here’s your idol.