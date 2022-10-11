Lab fuel tests clear gas station after complaints

BarCam gas station (from social media)

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has found no evidence of contamination at the BarCam Esso Station, located on the East-West Arterial Rd, Patricks Island, following an anonymous complaint about fuel quality that was posted on social media. OfReg said it conducted an immediate investigation, which included a number of onsite tests and fuel quality analysis tests.

Both gasoline and diesel results were well within globally acceptable Octane Rating levels, officials said. Samples from the gas station and the bulk storage tank at Jackson Point were also cleared by independent testing at an accredited lab overseas.

OfReg added that those results confirm that the samples show all fuel quality parameters were on target or within the acceptable ranges where applicable.

“OfReg takes the matter of fuel quality seriously and continues to conduct periodic tests at fuel facilities to ensure the quality of fuels products imported and distributed in the Cayman Islands is of the required standard,” OfReg said in a press release about the tests. “As the regulator for the fuels sector, OfReg encourages members of the public to report any concerns they have on the quality of fuel they have purchased.”

Periodic and consistent complaints are often circulating on social media with people complaining about the quality of both Rubis and Esso or pointing the finger at specific gas stations but complaints that make it as far as OfReg are rarely upheld.