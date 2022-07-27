Suspect killer deported back to Jamaica

Rudolph Almando Shaw

(CNS): Rudolph Almando Shaw (30), a.k.a. “Boxa”, has been deported from the Cayman Islands, the Customs and Border Control (CBC) Service confirmed Wednesday. Shaw is wanted by Jamaican police for a number of serious offences, including murder. He was arrested in the Cayman Islands earlier this month following a pursuit by RCIPS officers. A man who was with Shaw at the time but ran away remains at large. Shaw, who is believed to have arrived by boat, was charged with illegally entering Cayman.

He was escorted back to Jamaica on Wednesday morning, 27 July, by CBC and RCIPS officers and handed over to the Jamaica authorities.

Shaw was deported under section 101 of the Customs and Border Control Act, which deals with people who enter the country illegally and provides for their removal.