Suspect killer deported back to Jamaica
(CNS): Rudolph Almando Shaw (30), a.k.a. “Boxa”, has been deported from the Cayman Islands, the Customs and Border Control (CBC) Service confirmed Wednesday. Shaw is wanted by Jamaican police for a number of serious offences, including murder. He was arrested in the Cayman Islands earlier this month following a pursuit by RCIPS officers. A man who was with Shaw at the time but ran away remains at large. Shaw, who is believed to have arrived by boat, was charged with illegally entering Cayman.
He was escorted back to Jamaica on Wednesday morning, 27 July, by CBC and RCIPS officers and handed over to the Jamaica authorities.
Shaw was deported under section 101 of the Customs and Border Control Act, which deals with people who enter the country illegally and provides for their removal.
Category: Border Control, Crime, Police
I know you hate caps but, fittingly,
OUTSIIIDDEEEE
Why CBC haven’t got our now outdated fingerprint machine in use yet?Can anyone answer that??? Who is to blame why that machine never got used?? We have had it at least 15years now. We need a updated version of it now PACT you all pelt money on a 3 month dying Pirates Week event.When we could get a simple proper fingerprint machine installed and catch some of the real Pirates coming in to our once peaceful island. Our are you afraid how many will be caught 🤷♀️If we start at the point of entry it would shock you who we catch and deport.Cayman Government needs to wake up
Certain people are worried their prints will lead the authorities down the worm hole
5:18. Where will we get finger prints from to use in our system? Jamaica? Really???
A finger print system would not have detected this criminal because he has not been convicted and no finger prints would be on record.
Please think before posting.
He will be back for Pirate’s Week!!
Pirates Quarter
So why the hell was he here in the first place. Crickets from the authorities! This is absolutely unacceptable.
A few dozen more to go!
You are racist as we do all your dirty work for you rich folks who want nice houses and building but on the cheap. You need us and we will always be here.
Good riddance. Glad he was not smart enough to put a Jamaican bun in one or two Caymanian ovens during his time here. If he had, he could have stayed forever and probably qualified for government hand outs for life as well. That is how far wrong we have gone in protecting criminals.
Agree, the Human Rights Act only protects criminals that know how to play the system and bleeding heart liberals.
Good riddance. I agree. Find out who harbored him in the Caymans, how he got here and then throw them in jail or deport them too. Probably a baby mama Caymanian so she can’t be deported.
Reward those that turn them in with whatever assets the criminals have.
What about the other dude. Caught him too, right?
Great, now alot more needs to follow him!
Thank God! I hope he stays there!
Don’t worry – He probably found two or three baby mamas while he was here, so his progeny while be here legally to take up where he left off.
And those that harbored him? And why is he not spending some time in Northward for ramming a police vehicle, evading arrest, and the multiple other crap he undoubtedly got up to while here. Some deterrence! Worst case scenario. A free trip home!
Yeah, lets keep him here at a cost of over $50K a year. Sure people wanted for multiple murders would be really deterred at the prospect of a short sentence in Northward for ramming a police car (assuming he did the ramming – seems rather unlikely that you would drive your baby compact in to the front of a Ford Explorer!).
Yea keep him here on a traffic offence so he can cost us over $50k a year and so he can further infect the young wannabe gangsters at Northward with his criminal knowledge!