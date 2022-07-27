Owners challenge land acquisition for E-W Arterial

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): The NRA expects to finish the next phase of the East-West Arterial Road in Savannah from Hurst Road to Woodland Drive within a year. But people who have been forced to give up land as part of the compulsory acquisition for this five-phase 20-year project said they have not yet been compensated. Some claim they have lost their entire family land to provide a road that many feel is unnecessary and will not solve the traffic issue.

Speaking at a meeting in Savannah last week, Premier Wayne Panton said government was taking the issue of compensation seriously. He said that he was aware of the challenges some people faced and the delays in paying families who have lost land, as well as disputes over the value. He said he was working to ensure that people are paid in a timely manner and that the Constitution’s provision for paying in a reasonable time frame would be met.

Panton said he did not think that delays as long as three years were reasonable and said he was even aware of some families waiting 13 years to be paid by government after land was compulsorily purchased.

“My view is a reasonable period of time is not three years; it’s not five years; it’s not 13 years, as in some cases I’ve been involved with. It’s a reasonable period of time, which is much shorter. So I can tell you that that’s the view of the government,” he said.

One landowner who questioned how acquisitions are being handled said he planned to take his case to court because he did not feel he was being fairly compensated for losing his family’s heritage and wanted to protect others in the future “from this kind of injustice”. He said the valuation of land by officials was not “consistent, fair and equitable”, and building roads was not the solution to too many cars on an island where the land will soon run out.

But if government presses ahead with the most controversial phase of the road, from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound through the Central Mangrove Wetlands, there will be even more concerns about compensation.

At the meeting, NRA Director Edward Howard said they expected to engage the consultants to undertake the environmental impact assessment for this phase of the road, which he said would take anywhere between 12 and 16 months. He said the EIA would involve public consultation and “a lot of input from the environmental groups and different stuff like that”.

But during the meeting, it became clear that people who lost land in previous phases of this road have not yet been compensated, fuelling further concerns about the final phase.

Panton explained that the politicians do not get involved in the mechanics of compulsory land purchases because the negotiations are conducted by civil servants, but he said the government was encouraging an approach that reflects property market values and the rights of owners.

“We need to make sure that people are paid for land that is acquired and I don’t believe in it being dragged on for years and years and years. That’s what has happened too often in the past,” he said, noting that it was often difficult for people to agree on the value of land.

The final phase is likely to pose even more questions of fairness. While some families will lose their entire landholdings to the road and are unlikely to get what they feel is the true value of their land in return, others will be cashing in on the accessibility offered by the road. Those with land close to the road will see the value of their property increase because the highway will open it up for development.

Land close to the proposed route of this road is already appearing on realtor listings, which is causing significant environmental concerns that this road, which the government is billing as a solution to traffic issues, will not only fail to address the real cause of Cayman’s traffic woes but will also spell the death knell for the central wetlands and have a massive detrimental impact on the broader environment.

But Howard justified the NRA’s road development programme, especially in the Savannah- Newlands area. He showed attendees at the meeting the numerous developments and sub-divisions in the planning pipeline in this area, which will see hundreds of homes appearing in the next few years, fuelling the need for more roads.

This will result in even more development because, according to the premier, the government is contemplating the need for more schools in the area or expanding the existing primary schools in the Bodden Town district. More development means that flooding in the district is expected to get worse, and the NRA will need to do evermore work to deal with excess water that will have nowhere to go as concrete covers more and more land.