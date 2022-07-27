US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 0.75%

| 27/07/2022 | 8 Comments
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

(CNS): The US Federal Reserve enacted its second consecutive 0.75% interest rate increase on Wednesday, taking its benchmark rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% following a two-day policy meeting. In an effort to tackle soaring inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the increase was essential and there will be more to come to bring down the cost of living.

Here in Cayman, borrowers can expect to see their loan payments increase in a matter of days as local banks adjust their prime rates in line with US rates.

Interest rates offered by Cayman’s high street banks are already priced well above the federal rate and the increase resulting from this latest change will hit families with mortgages and other major loans hard, given that the cost of living in the Cayman Islands is already far higher than in the United States.

While most families were looking forward to a reduction on their CUC bill this month as the government’s summer subsidy comes into effect, the increase in interest rates could wipe out that anticipated saving and place more families at risk of losing their homes.

The government is also funding the Cayman Islands Development Bank’s cut-rate loans offered to Caymanians to buy a home, land or refinance an existing mortgage. The CIDB has begun lending money as low as 3.75% interest on 30-year loans for those borrowers who qualify for this low rate.

Category: Banking & money, Business

Comments (8)

  1. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2022 at 6:01 pm

    The mortgages go up but the savings rates for savers remain the same! Local banks…don’t you just love them?

    4
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2022 at 5:40 pm

    Economics is astrology.

    3
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2022 at 5:21 pm

    Adventures in grownupland.

    3
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2022 at 5:07 pm

    Will this cause Cayman housing prices to go down or is the Cayman market so flushed with high net worth foreign capital that the housing prices will continue to rise?
    Maybe Government needs to authorize a 2nd pension fund withdrawal to help until inflation and cost of living comes down.

    3
    9
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2022 at 4:53 pm

    cig will cover it…they will just write more checks for caymanians.

    4
    2
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      27/07/2022 at 6:45 pm

      If only the checks were reserved for Caymanians. That is what the law requires. That is not what is happening.

      Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2022 at 4:38 pm

    Get the tissues out Kenny.

    16
    Reply

