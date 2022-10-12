Gov’t races through legislation at short meeting

Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): A mandatory anti-bullying policy for schools, stricter drinking and driving laws and a historic overhaul of the poor law were just some of the pieces of legislation the PACT Government raced through before adjourning the latest parliamentary meeting in the absence of the opposition. The controversial sitting, which began Friday, wrapped up on Monday night with no future date for the next meeting. The two days focused entirely on government business once the confidence in the government motion was passed.

The Accountants (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, intended to boost the accounting sector and the work of corporate service providers, were also steered through by Financial Services Minister André Ebanks.

Ebanks, who also has responsibility for social development, steered through the landmark Financial Assistance Bill, 2022, overhauling the existing Poor Persons Relief Act and laying the legislative foundations for the modernisation of social welfare.

“The Financial Assistance Bill 2022 represents a significant accomplishment in advancing government’s social development agenda and priorities,” he told his colleagues. “It provides a 21st-century legislation for eligible Caymanians who are in need of government’s financial assistance, while building in accountability and legal recourse.”

The framework act outlines and defines for the first time who is eligible for government assistance, namely Caymanians, spouses of a Caymanian or guardians of a Caymanian dependent, all of whom must be resident on island during the time of the application and at least eight of the twelve months preceding the application. It allows for conditions to be attached to financial assistance and creates transparency and accountability for decisions.

Drinking and driving was also tackled with amendments to the traffic law. From now on, the legal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) for drivers drops from 100 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (0.1%) to 70 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (0.07%). The new limit is more stringent than that of the United States, the United Kingdom (other than Scotland which is 0.05%) and Canada.

The bill was steered through by the premier and received unanimous support from the government benches. Panton said that changing the drinking and driving limit was a high priority given the risk factor on the road.

“The proposed amendment within this bill is just the beginning of the PACT Government’s commitment to addressing this social problem, and lowering our maximum legal blood alcohol concentration limit is a step in the right direction towards bringing the Cayman Islands more in line with global best practices,” Panton said.

“There can be no stronger statement of our commitment to public health, safety and saving the lives of our people, including specifically young people for whom road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death globally,” he added.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne supported the change, saying it emphasises the key road safety message: Do not drink and drive.

“The amendment reflects our intolerance of drunk drivers on our public roadways who choose to endanger themselves and the lives of others. The RCIPS will be actively enforcing the changes to the legal BAC limit, especially as we approach the festive season,” he warned.