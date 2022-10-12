Bush out as speaker after U-turn on departure date

McKeeva Bush and Deputy Speaker Katherine Wilks-Ebanks

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush has finally agreed to leave office immediately, even after insisting in a speech Monday night that his exit date was entirely at his discretion. The veteran West Bay politician had planned to stay in the prestigious job until the end of next month after being pressured into resigning following allegations of sexual harassment. But Panton issued a statement Wednesday that Bush had already stepped down with immediate effect and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks would take over until a speaker is elected by members.

“Subsequent to his resignation last week, and upon conclusion of the recent meeting of Parliament, Mr Bush has confirmed by a letter to the clerk his agreement to bring forward the effective date of his departure from his position as speaker of parliament to today, 12 October 2022,” Panton said.

“As the deputy speaker, Hon. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks will assume the role of acting speaker immediately until the new speaker is selected by members of parliament as the first order of business at the next meeting of parliament,” he added. The next meeting is expected to be in early December.

Panton said the issue that had offended the opposition and prevented them from doing the people’s business is over, as he appeared on Cayman Marl Road’s show Wednesday morning. Panton said he had taken steps to protect the reputation of parliament and Bush had agreed with the minimum amount of fuss to leave now.

“I hope this puts an end to the speculation,” Panton said, adding that it was a constructive way of dealing with it. “I believe strongly, going forward, the actions we have taken… getting this done… will be viewed in future as a constructive approach,” the premier added, saying he had “appealed to his better nature”. Panton said he made no implicit threats and had instead successfully persuaded Bush to step down immediately.

There was no comment from Bush, who has served as a West Bay representative for almost 40 years, currently representing the constituency of West Bay West by a narrow margin.

Although MPs voted to accept Bush’s resignation letter on Friday night, it appears that pressure has mounted for Bush to leave office immediately, given the scandal that continues to surround him. He is accused of being drunk and behaving, at the very least, inappropriately with as many as four women at an official government event on 13 September. A police investigation is said to have been completed and a file passed to the director of public prosecutions after allegations relating to potential sexual harassment were raised.

But Bush has not been arrested or charged in relation to any crime and has denied any wrongdoing. The controversial politician has an existing conviction for assault following a drunken altercation with the manager at Coral Beach Bar in February 2020.