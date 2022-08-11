Cops find stolen shotgun in Spotts

11/08/2022
Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun

(CNS): A Remington shotgun and three cartridge cases that were stolen from the home of a licensed gun owner in North Side last month have been found in Spotts. The RCIPS said that as part of their investigation officers had conducted a search in public land off Shamrock Road on Tuesday, where they came across the missing firearm and ammunition, which was reported stolen after a burglary in July.

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary, but police said the enquiries continue to identify those involved.

  1. Anonymous says:
    11/08/2022 at 4:20 pm

    Hope it will be/has been checked for DNA & fingerprints.

