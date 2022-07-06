Burglars steal legal shotgun from North Side home

Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun

(CNS): Police are appealing for information about a break-in at a home on North Side Road that took place sometime between 7:30pm on Monday, 4 July, and 1:30pm on Tuesday, 5 July, in which a licensed brown and black Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun was stolen.

“The theft of a firearm in this manner is extremely concerning as it can potentially be used in illegal activity and presents an additional danger to the public,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We strongly appeal for anyone who may have knowledge of this weapon being sold or stored by anyone to come forward and provide information immediately.”

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.