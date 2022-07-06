Burglars steal legal shotgun from North Side home

| 06/07/2022 | 9 Comments
Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun

(CNS): Police are appealing for information about a break-in at a home on North Side Road that took place sometime between 7:30pm on Monday, 4 July, and 1:30pm on Tuesday, 5 July, in which a licensed brown and black Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun was stolen.

“The theft of a firearm in this manner is extremely concerning as it can potentially be used in illegal activity and presents an additional danger to the public,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We strongly appeal for anyone who may have knowledge of this weapon being sold or stored by anyone to come forward and provide information immediately.”

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.

  1. Anonymous says:
    06/07/2022 at 7:11 pm

    Nice gun.

  2. Anonymous says:
    06/07/2022 at 4:39 pm

    #savetheagouti

  3. Anonymous says:
    06/07/2022 at 4:24 pm

    So much gun violence in Cayman and around the world recently! I hope the police find these people before something terrible is done!

  4. Anonymous says:
    06/07/2022 at 4:03 pm

    Oh no, however are they going to execute native parrots now?

  5. Anonymous says:
    06/07/2022 at 3:35 pm

    stolen for perhaps illegal purposes…say it ain’t so

  6. Cheese Face says:
    06/07/2022 at 3:30 pm

    WTF Does anyone need a shotgun on this small rock? Perhaps a farmer? Outside of that they shouldn’t be allowed, or any feckin guns for that matter.

  7. Anonymous says:
    06/07/2022 at 3:10 pm

    Wasn’t legal if it wasn’t in a safe.

  8. Anonymous says:
    06/07/2022 at 3:00 pm

    Was it not in a locked and bolted down gun safe? If not, why not?

  9. Clouseau says:
    06/07/2022 at 2:55 pm

    Check and see who was working in this house before the incident. A safe (in this case a gun safe) in a house is a magnet for a break on. Usually after it is seen by someone entering the house for a job.

