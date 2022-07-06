Burglars steal legal shotgun from North Side home
(CNS): Police are appealing for information about a break-in at a home on North Side Road that took place sometime between 7:30pm on Monday, 4 July, and 1:30pm on Tuesday, 5 July, in which a licensed brown and black Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun was stolen.
“The theft of a firearm in this manner is extremely concerning as it can potentially be used in illegal activity and presents an additional danger to the public,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We strongly appeal for anyone who may have knowledge of this weapon being sold or stored by anyone to come forward and provide information immediately.”
The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.
Nice gun.
#savetheagouti
So much gun violence in Cayman and around the world recently! I hope the police find these people before something terrible is done!
Oh no, however are they going to execute native parrots now?
stolen for perhaps illegal purposes…say it ain’t so
WTF Does anyone need a shotgun on this small rock? Perhaps a farmer? Outside of that they shouldn’t be allowed, or any feckin guns for that matter.
Wasn’t legal if it wasn’t in a safe.
Was it not in a locked and bolted down gun safe? If not, why not?
Check and see who was working in this house before the incident. A safe (in this case a gun safe) in a house is a magnet for a break on. Usually after it is seen by someone entering the house for a job.