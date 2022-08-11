Property and financial sectors keep CIG in the black

(CNS): The coercive revenue that government has collected so far this year from property sales and the financial sector is keeping the government coffers full and the books in the black despite a significant increase in public spending over the last six months. Government has spent over $50 million more than forecast in the budget but it still achieved a surplus of $159 million, which is $14 million more than projected, because of the record-breaking revenue of over $636 million it has collected so far this year.

In the latest unaudited government accounts, which were gazetted yesterday after being presented to Cabinet this week, public finances remain solid, even though government spending reached historic levels.

A significant amount of the government’s additional surplus is due to property sales, which, although it was the only main revenue stream for government that actually decreased compared to 2021, nevertheless generated far more than forecast.

The sale of property generated an additional $18.2 million over the budget as a result of volume and value. Financial service sector fees collected by both CIMA and the general registry amounted to $9 million more than expected, while work permit fees also generated an additional $6.5 million more than forecast, as the economy recovered from the pandemic shutdown and tourism stakeholders began recruiting again.

Finance Minister Chris Saunders said he was pleased with the government’s financial performance because it demonstrated Cayman’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and gave government the room it needs to help people in the face of global inflation.

“We are fortunate to be in a surplus position, which allows us to continue with our programmes to alleviate cost of living concerns for local families,” he said.

The revenues at the end of the second quarter were $34.8 million better than budgeted and an improvement of over $100 million (about 19%) over pre-COVID 2019.

“This continues the overall trend of better than expected revenues since the start of the year, and particularly demonstrates ongoing confidence in our financial services sector and the post-COVID recovery of our economy,” Saunders said, as his ministry released the details of the half-year numbers.

“We recognise, however, that there continue to be challenges to overcome, especially with regard to current global economic trends. And closer to home, while our tourism sector continues in its recovery, it will be some time before we get close to pre-pandemic levels. The silver lining in all of this is that our revenues and surpluses thus far will help us to ride out any upcoming bumps in the road.”

With most revenue streams doing better than last year, government has been able to absorb the increase in spending caused by inflation and support for those in need without going into the red and is on track to exceed its forecast surplus for this year.

Premier Wayne Panton welcomed the results, stating that the government would maintain the surplus to the year-end, even though much of the expected annual revenue has now been collected.

“The second quarter financial results once again underscore the PACT Government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and supporting a strong, resilient economy in the face of unprecedented global challenges,” he said. “We recognise that most of the government revenues are collected in the first half of the year and our obligation is to maintain the fiscal discipline throughout the second half.”

Thanking Saunders for his diligence and the other members of government, he said achieving the results was also due to many public servants who work conscientiously every day to serve the public and deliver value for money. “The government’s financial success is achieved in partnership with the civil service,” he added.