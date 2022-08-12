Pageant committee ‘reviewing’ new queen’s criminal case

Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2022 Tiffany Conolly

(CNS): The situation surrounding the six criminal charges against the new Miss Cayman Universe, Tiffany Conolly (24) from West Bay, is under review, the pageant committee said in a very short statement Thursday. The committee claimed that Conolly met the “established eligibility requirements” to enter the contest and was accepted, even though it appears she had already been charged with assault and other offences during the selection period.

The committee said in a statement that the “additional details as to the pending charges” were “brought to the attention of the committee” sometime after Conolly became a contestant. “The Committee did seek counsel with relevant stakeholders including the franchise holder and the decision to allow Ms Conolly to proceed was taken after careful consideration. At this time the Committee is reviewing the facts surrounding this matter, consulting with the relevant stakeholders in order to make the appropriate determination as to how we proceed.”

CNS has asked the committee for details of the eligibility requirements and when they became aware of the charges and pending trial, and we are awaiting a response.

As reported on CNS Monday, Conolly is facing two counts of common assault, two counts of damage to property, and two further charges for disorderly conduct at a police station and one of assaulting a police officer. The beauty queen is due to stand trial in October, having pleaded not guilty to the allegations in Summary Court in March this year, around the same time that the pageant application process was underway.

Conolly was arrested following an altercation at a former boyfriend’s house, when she is alleged to have assaulted both her former lover and another family member before going on to assault a police officer at the detention centre following that arrest.