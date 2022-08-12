Pageant committee ‘reviewing’ new queen’s criminal case
(CNS): The situation surrounding the six criminal charges against the new Miss Cayman Universe, Tiffany Conolly (24) from West Bay, is under review, the pageant committee said in a very short statement Thursday. The committee claimed that Conolly met the “established eligibility requirements” to enter the contest and was accepted, even though it appears she had already been charged with assault and other offences during the selection period.
The committee said in a statement that the “additional details as to the pending charges” were “brought to the attention of the committee” sometime after Conolly became a contestant. “The Committee did seek counsel with relevant stakeholders including the franchise holder and the decision to allow Ms Conolly to proceed was taken after careful consideration. At this time the Committee is reviewing the facts surrounding this matter, consulting with the relevant stakeholders in order to make the appropriate determination as to how we proceed.”
CNS has asked the committee for details of the eligibility requirements and when they became aware of the charges and pending trial, and we are awaiting a response.
As reported on CNS Monday, Conolly is facing two counts of common assault, two counts of damage to property, and two further charges for disorderly conduct at a police station and one of assaulting a police officer. The beauty queen is due to stand trial in October, having pleaded not guilty to the allegations in Summary Court in March this year, around the same time that the pageant application process was underway.
Conolly was arrested following an altercation at a former boyfriend’s house, when she is alleged to have assaulted both her former lover and another family member before going on to assault a police officer at the detention centre following that arrest.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Art & Entertainment, Local News
The Miss Cayman Committee are inept. Wholescale changes are needed to bring this pageant back to the level it once was. Start with bringing in a new board.
Stripped her crown now!
I don’t have a dog in this fight. That said, this is a tough one. Yes, this young lady should be held accountable for her actions. But at the same time, she is young and who didn’t make bonehead decisions at that age? I do know that I was her age once, and I made my share of mistakes at that age. It took some time to find the right path (without the assistance of family and community I might add). Those who find the right path tend to stay on it. This young lady has won a scholarship, which will no doubt help her find the right path. Should she be denied this opportunity to pursue the right path, or should she be held back because of mistakes made as a young person? I know there will be people on both sides of that question, which is understandable. If there is one thing that we can all agree on, it’s that we’ve all seen young Caymanians stick a toe on the wrong path, and then get dragged down that path for the rest of their lives. Do we want to see that happen to another young Caymanian? Or should she get a chance at this huge opportunity she’s been given, and possibly turn it around? Like I said, this is a tough one.
I think now is the time TO GET RID OF THE WHOLE COMMITTEE as all they do is enjoy the FREE PERKS run up and down WASTE GOVERNMENT MONEY especially them members who work for government. On the road all day. FRANZ MANDERSON KNOWS ALL THIS BUTTT?????
West Bay.
another fine mess with the stench of kenneth bryan strong in the air….
how is he still in office?
Innocent until proven guilty and she met the entry requirements. She also is aware that she could be stripped of her crown if convicted. This just needs to play out.
“Innocent until proved guilty” is gibberish cited online by apologists. The term is merely a reference to an evidential presumption in criminal trials, it has no relevance elsewhere. Organisations are perfectly entitled to take steps when allegations are made whether or not they have been considered by a Court. Indeed, if there is a moral conduct clause, this could be relied upon even after an acquittal if the organisation considered there was an issue on the balance of probabilities.
smh.. The damage they done to this poor girl. They should not had encourage her to continue, knowing full well of pending court cases. This really upsets me.
Yup. The committee did her bad to allow her to win knowing damn well it would create an uproar in the community. A few years back didn’t they strip Tonie Chisolm from her crown for some ridiculous thing like partying? Yet this girl has 6 criminal charges.
But I thought she was allowed to enter with this being known…
And more importantly didn’t she win best legs.
How about we shut the whole Ms.Cayman farce down and spend the time and money elsewhere. Maybe a contest for Caymanian girls that Code or do charity work… something useful.
Bang on lil Bobo in East End. But my people in West Bay live for this stuff and love Bush too.
By the way, the runner up won Best Legs. She may get the crown.
Yes love the idea. Shut down Ms Cayman and start a new pageant that is worthy of being in and notable around the region. We don’t want the fake charity, fake smiles and volunteer work because they HAVE to do it for the pageant, we want women who already do that before entering…another great example of a woman with accolades was first runner up last year I believe Kimberly Carlos.
It would have been the easiest thing in the world for the committee to have said “we understand you have these legal issues, you are innocent until proven guilty, but you should deal with that first and, all being well, enter the competition next year”. That is exactly what would have happened in other countries. It’s staggering that the committee allowed this to happen, the whole pageant has already been brought into disrepute regardless of what happens next.
even more staggering that the Committee see NOTHING wrong with it. Its mind-boggling to know that Deri and co have no moral sense. Not one person on the committee thought wait this might be a bad idea lets have her apply next year instead?
Hmmm .. it’s not her fault though that she was given the crown. She was just doing what a contestant would do – TRYING TO WIN! AND I MUST SAY, SHE DID A GOOD JOB! It’s just that the Pageant Committee members made A VERY HUGE BIG BLUNDER – It was decisions that were made from poor judgement! … At least now, it looks like they will do something to reverse it. 🤔
When I first read about this I laughed so hard… ONLY in Cayman! Seriously though, such a poor representation of Cayman. She should have waited until and if she was clear. Such a shame pretty girl. Don’t be such a fool.