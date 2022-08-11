Police seek driver who may have seen fatal crash

Aleiny Reve Villegas

(CNS): Police are asking the driver of a small sedan who was the first on the scene of a fatal road crash early Monday morning in George Town to come forward as they believe he may have seen what happened. The collision, in which Cuban national Aleiny Reve Villegas (20) was killed, took place around 3:40am on Eastern Avenue. The police said the white Honda Accord carrying Villegas and her three friends passed the sedan just moments before it crashed.

According to CCTV footage, after the crash, the driver of the sedan pulled over nearby and ran to assist. The other three women in the car with Villegas remain in hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking the driver of the small sedan to call PC 244 Jameson of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 939-5722.

Meanwhile, the family of Villegas, who was living in the Cayman Islands and working in a store in Camana Bay, has begun a social media fundraising campaign to finance the return of her body to Cuba.

“We are raising money for our family to bring Aleiny Revé Village back home,” they stated on the funding page. “The money will go to transporting her back to Cuba and for funeral arrangements. We thank you all for your support and assistance during this difficult time. All donations no matter the amount are deeply appreciated.”