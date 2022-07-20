Concerns mount over welfare of missing man
(CNS): Police have made another appeal for help in finding Noel Paul Manning (53), a.k.a. “Indian”, who was reported missing more than three weeks ago, on Sunday, 26 June. Since then he has missed several important appointments and the police say they are extremely concerned about his welfare. Manning, who lives in Bodden Town, was last seen in the Breakers area.
In another missing person case, the police are also still searching for Adrian Williamson (26), who was reported missing on 6 July. He was last seen at his home in George Town.
Anyone who sees Manning is asked to immediately call 911 or the Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Williamson should call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.
