Concerns mount over welfare of missing man

Noel Manning

(CNS): Police have made another appeal for help in finding Noel Paul Manning (53), a.k.a. “Indian”, who was reported missing more than three weeks ago, on Sunday, 26 June. Since then he has missed several important appointments and the police say they are extremely concerned about his welfare. Manning, who lives in Bodden Town, was last seen in the Breakers area.

In another missing person case, the police are also still searching for Adrian Williamson (26), who was reported missing on 6 July. He was last seen at his home in George Town.