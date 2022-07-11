Police searching for missing George Town man

Adrian Williamson

(CNS): Police are requesting public assistance to locate Adrian Williamson (26) from George Town, who was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen at his home on Wednesday, 6 July, and has not returned there or been seen since. Williamson has a dark complexion, with short black hair and a beard. He also has a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, long black pants, black slippers and carrying a brown and black backpack.

Police are also encouraging Williamson to contact the nearest police station. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911, or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Meanwhile, the police are still looking for Noel Paul Manning, who is also missing. He was last seen in Bodden Town on Sunday, 26 June.