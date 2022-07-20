Pride fee to raise cash for LGBTQ support centre

The Cayman Islands’ first Pride Parade in 2021

(CNS): The Cayman LGBTQ Foundation will be charging $100 per person for the full package to join the second annual Pride Parade in the Cayman Islands and the after-party. To just join the Parade costs $50, which includes a t-shirt and soft drinks. Though some people have criticised the decision, the leader of the organisation, Noel Cayasso-Smith, said that they need to raise money to cover the cost of the event and towards the acquisition of a support centre for young members of the community whose decisions to come out have left them homeless and rejected by their families.

“We are charging a $100 fee to enter Pride Parade because we did not get enough support for funding,” Cayasso-Smith explained in a social media video message, noting that the event is costing around $40,000. However, the main reason for the participation charge is the need to raise money to support the growing number of people in need in the LGBTQ community.

“Over the last thirteen months we have had a lot of people coming forward with issues with family, being put out of their homes because they have decided to be true to themselves and join the LGBTQ community openly,” he said. “The foundation, since last year, has been working on building or purchasing a facility that would house people in transit until they get back on their feet and be able to function in society.”

Cayasso-Smith said the money raised would be going towards this goal of an LGBTQ shelter, which would also provide a hub for members of the LGBTQ community to get advice, support, counselling and testing.

While people have welcomed the aim to create such a centre and are happy to pay for the after-event, where most of the costs are incurred, some people have expressed concern that there is a participation fee for the Pride Parade itself, which is an opportunity to raise awareness about the community and for people to show solidarity with LGBTQ rights.

The celebrations for this year’s Pride Week will begin with a free event on the afternoon of Saturday, 23 July, when the Rainbow Flag will be raised on Seven Mile Public Beach.