CIDB rolls out cut-rate 30-year home loans

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Development Bank (CIDB) has begun lending money to Caymanians to buy their own homes at 3.75% interest. These low mortgage rates on 30-year loans for qualified borrowers, significantly below the current prime rate, are fixed for two years and government hopes it will help more local people get onto the property ladder. With $15 million available for the programme, the bank can provide loans of up to CI$600,000 for each borrower to buy or refinance a home.

This offer was announced in the last meeting of Parliament and has attracted significant interest among prospective borrowers, according to a press release about the loans. CIDB Board Chairman Mark Scotland explained that the focus is on providing two-year terms with fixed rates to assist Caymanian families that are contending with inflation and the possible threat of foreclosure.

“Within two weeks of launch, the bank already had $3 million in its pipeline under consideration and this figure is expected to double over the coming weeks. The bank has utilised a tiered interest rate system to address risk and avoid a potential increase to its provisioning for bad debt,” he said.

“Financing is offered up to 30 years to assist with lowering monthly payments. Unlike a commercial bank, the CIDB has the flexibility to extend these rates after the two-year fixed term as the bank’s debt to its bondholders will be extinguished in three years,” Scotland added.

He said this fixed rate provides a level of certainty and security in the face of rising interest rates that are impacting home loan payments. “Customers can sleep easy knowing they won’t have to worry about rising interest rates over the next two years as their payments would be fixed,” he added.

In addition to the fixed rate mortgage offer, Scotland noted that the CIDB has a lending programme in place for affordable homes to be constructed by the National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) with 100% financing available, as well as a land loan scheme with interest rates offered based on the same tiered system as the mortgage programme.

In keeping with the government’s intention to remove barriers to Caymanian home ownership, Scotland said the mortgage sector would remain of key importance to the CIDB in the next year. “The role of the CIDB is to support the economic growth and development of the country by making available financing primarily for housing, education, and business purposes,” he said, noting that the bank has been doing this since its inception.

As housing costs for young Caymanian families increase, Scotland believes the bank will become much more important in making housing affordable. “Adequate housing is a basic human right and the CIDB sees its role in working with the government to ensure this as an important one,” he said.

Economic Development Minister Chris Saunders said the goal was to make home borrowing more affordable for Caymanians. “The two-year fixed rate is significantly better than current offerings at the local commercial banks, especially as we have seen the US Federal Reserve raise the prime rate last month, with more hikes likely to come over the course of the year,” Saunders said.

“We have found that rising interest rates have provided another barrier to local home ownership. While we do not have the funds that the commercial banks have, we must do what we can with what we have. The situation for first-time Caymanian buyers was becoming increasingly difficult, and we had to find ways to encourage and facilitate Caymanian home ownership,” he added.

The government’s Strategic Policy Statement pledges to “provide solutions to improve the well-being of our people so they can achieve their full potential” and “provide adequate and affordable housing in our communities”, Saunders noted. There are a number of initiatives aimed at achieving this goal in addition to CIDB loans, including government-guaranteed home-assisted mortgages, quality affordable housing, and reduced stamp duty on land for Caymanians.

Housing Minister Jay Ebanks said the government was rising to the challenge in these difficult times. “Home ownership is an integral aspect of a society’s stability and affluence, and of building personal and family wealth,” he said. “Owning a piece of the Cayman rock is the foundation of the Caymanian dream. Too many of our people have felt locked out of that dream. This must, and will, change.”