Judge finds words about developer defamatory

Barkers Beach Hotel site in West Bay

(CNS): In the first case of its kind in the Cayman Islands, a judge has found that comments on a Facebook page posted by a Caymanian environmental scientist raising concerns about a proposed oceanfront project were defamatory to the developer.

In a preliminary hearing in a libel case, Acting Justice Alistair Walters found that critical comments by Linda Clark, an administrator of the Cayman Development Watch page, and another posted by a user about Morne Botes, taken together, were defamatory.

In the hearing which took place in March, the judge was asked to consider the narrow point as to whether or not the words used on the social media page in May last year about Barkers Beach Resort, a potential project that has yet to gain planning permission, could be constituted as defamatory, all things considered, and sufficient to support a libel trial after Botes sued Clark.

Although Botes’ original statement of claim against Clark has never been public, it is understood from this judgment that he claimed Clark’s reference to money laundering had defamed him.

Clarke had posted a comment in relation to the Barkers Beach development in West Bay, based on a CNS article about the vulnerability of the local property market to money laundering, which had been raised by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), and the challenge this presented for the authorities.

Clark referenced the red flags that had been noted about the types of property development that could pose a risk.

During the hearing, Acting Justice Walters considered only limited evidence in order to make a decision about the words and the context, although he also referred to the artist’s rendering of the proposed project as a “photograph”, even though the development does not yet exist.

He concluded that the words about the developers of this potential beachfront condo project were defamatory. But at this stage, no submissions have been made on whether or not the words or implications were fair comment, or could be justified or supported in some way.

While Botes was not named in Clark’s original comment, a second comment in the thread and an additional comment by Clark served to clearly identify Botes, the judge found. With Botes identified and given the nature of the allegations, the judge concluded that, taken together and in the context of an exchange, the words were defamatory.

“The Defendant has sought to argue that the First and Second Posts were referring to developers and developments generally and has suggested that the articles to which links were included reinforced that because they, in turn, were dealing with the respective subject matter in general, generic terms,” the judge wrote in his conclusion.

But he said he was struck by the use of words, expressions and speech marks in a way that “seemed to me as a questioning and derogatory way”. Combined with the reference to money laundering, he said that it “left me with the impression that the Defendant was referring to someone who was not legitimate and was engaged in unlawful activity”.

He said that the comments by a person identified in the document only as AM coming immediately after the first post compounded the impression of what Clark was implying and questioned the legitimacy of the plaintiff (Botes) and found that the comments, taken together, served to allege that Botes was someone who “would take advantage of the corrupt behaviour of others”.

Clark, who has been involved in a number of important environmental campaigns in Cayman, from the Cruise Port Referendum to Plastic Free Cayman, is a well-known qualified environmental scientist.

She is continuing to fight the case and, depending on the ultimate outcome, this action could become a landmark case in relation to social media comments and discussions, even on matters of public interest.

Once all the evidence is before the court, if Botes is found to have been defamed, it could severely curtail the creation of pages such as Cayman Development Watch and other activist social media forums where the public has so far been able to voice objections over development and concern over environmental issues.