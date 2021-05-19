Developers pose major AML risks

(CNS): As property development and construction continues to surge across the Cayman Islands, it’s not just the natural environment that is at risk. The large number of developments for commercial purposes, especially beach and waterfront condo and apartment projects, are posing a risk to the jurisdiction because of their vulnerability to money laundering.

Victoria Templeman, who heads the Cayman Islands Bureau of Financial Investigations (CIBFI), told CNS that Cayman’s development community is a weak link in the anti-money laundering regime, and outreach to this sector is part of the plan to cut that risk and address the concerns relating to this sector.

Templeman said that independent developers are difficult to police and, as is the case in many jurisdictions now, they pose a challenge for the authorities to monitor. Ensuring that they are following anti-money laundering compliance rules is difficult, she said, and while the CIBFI is tasked with looking for the developments that throw up red flags, they also welcome tip-offs from the public over the kind of projects that might to be taking cash for pre-construction sales from overseas investors but may not be doing the required due diligence.

“We are looking for partnerships with the stakeholders and community when it comes to policing this area,” she said.

At a recent press conference, Finance Minister Chris Saunders said that April was a record-breaking month for stamp duty. Even with closed borders and people struggling because of the tourism shutdown, government collected a whopping CI$12 million in duty for just one month on property sales.

Experts in the sector have told CNS that a fraction of that relates to local sales on homes and land, and that a greater part of it is from the sale of luxury condos and apartments in commercial developments all over the coastline of Grand Cayman, from North West Point to Rum Point. In some cases, developers start selling condos before they have received planning permission, often as a means of raising the finance for these proposed or speculative projects.

It is these types of sales that Templeman and her team are concerned about because the failure of Cayman to properly regulate this area in the past helped put Cayman on the recent Financial Action Task Force grey list. Unlike financial institutions that have entire compliance departments, real estate agents, brokers and others in the property field don’t have the resources to employ the necessary experts to do the risk assessments of clients, which includes meeting ‘know your client’ requirements and recording the details of the ultimate beneficial owners. This can be challenging when people investing in property are doing so through offshore entities.

Templeman said the relevant agencies need to work with developers based here to ensure they understand their responsibilities and the consequences for failing to meet AML requirements.

In the last few weeks CIMA has begun showing its new teeth after changes to the law paved the way for the regulator to begin imposing administrative discretionary fines on financial institutions. It is now clamping down hard on cooperate service companies. But laundering money through established financial institutions or banks today is considerably more difficult than it used to be. As a result, those wishing to clean dirty money gained through crime or corruption or those trying to hide their money are increasingly turning to the world’s property markets.

Luxury homes in London have become the prime location for hiding dirty money, according to law enforcement agencies in the UK, and Cayman is far from immune from the same type of lure for international criminals. The multi-million dollar waterfront condo and apartment market combined with the ability to come and go to the jurisdiction as a property owner have made the islands a very attractive prospect for wealthy owners, both legitimate and not so legitimate.

While the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA) provides anti-money laundering training annually for its three dozen or so members, there are many more unregistered agents and brokers who are involved in selling units in developments as well as developers selling directly to clients.

However, it is not clear how much access they have to information about their obligations. In addition, the temptation for developers and agents to turn a blind eye to possible red flags raised by their customers when collecting partial sales and deposits on pre-construction sales is strong when that money is critical to raising the finance in the first place to complete the project.

Experts warn that sales made before a development has started are the most risky. Those looking to hide dirty money are often more willing to take risks on projects where they could lose a deposit because it fails to become a reality.

The Department of Commerce is now the regulator for all Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBP), and it also points to people buying properties unseen as one of many red flags. On its website the DCI notes the many other major risks that realtors must look at and the risks they face themselves, such as holding payments in escrow for clients or dealing with overseas buyers who purchase through opaque identities.

“Property purchases are one of the most frequently identified methods of laundering money as property can be used either as a vehicle for laundering money or as a means of cleaning illicit funds,” the DCI states. “Criminals buy property both for their own use as principal residences or investment vehicles; providing legitimate income to mask the proceeds of crime.”

DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh told CNS that developers must now also register with the department to get their trade and business licence (TBL). They must all have AML systems in place, especially those on the active register who are not using brokers or agent to sell their developments and are selling their units themselves.

“We provide training to the industry via face to face, personal sit-downs and online on our website as well as on the Cayman Finance website,” Rajkumarsingh said. He explained that the DCI requires developers selling units directly to provide a number of documents to help address the potential pitfalls and red flags before a TBL would be issued.

Rajkumarsingh noted that in addition to an annual form, “random checks are done to ensure persons who are exempt are not selling themselves. Everything is done using a risk based approached recommended by the FATF”.

Templeman said that it requires partnership and cooperation between the brokers, developers and the conveyancing lawyers to ensure that the real due diligence is actually being done. That is the challenge for those who are regulating and policing the property market and working towards removing Cayman from the grey list, she said.

The Cayman Islands Bureau of Financial Investigations is undertaking a risk assessment of all DNFBP, and developers potentially present the greatest gaps in full compliance.

Templeman explained that the CIBFI may receive information from overseas about developers being used as conduits for dodgy cash. However, she admitted that the police and regulators are largely dependent on the honesty of developers, brokers and the lawyers involved in the sales to ensure that people from overseas buying property here are being properly scrutinised and are not using ill-gotten gains to buy up Cayman’s coastline.