Developers pose major AML risks
(CNS): As property development and construction continues to surge across the Cayman Islands, it’s not just the natural environment that is at risk. The large number of developments for commercial purposes, especially beach and waterfront condo and apartment projects, are posing a risk to the jurisdiction because of their vulnerability to money laundering.
Victoria Templeman, who heads the Cayman Islands Bureau of Financial Investigations (CIBFI), told CNS that Cayman’s development community is a weak link in the anti-money laundering regime, and outreach to this sector is part of the plan to cut that risk and address the concerns relating to this sector.
Templeman said that independent developers are difficult to police and, as is the case in many jurisdictions now, they pose a challenge for the authorities to monitor. Ensuring that they are following anti-money laundering compliance rules is difficult, she said, and while the CIBFI is tasked with looking for the developments that throw up red flags, they also welcome tip-offs from the public over the kind of projects that might to be taking cash for pre-construction sales from overseas investors but may not be doing the required due diligence.
“We are looking for partnerships with the stakeholders and community when it comes to policing this area,” she said.
At a recent press conference, Finance Minister Chris Saunders said that April was a record-breaking month for stamp duty. Even with closed borders and people struggling because of the tourism shutdown, government collected a whopping CI$12 million in duty for just one month on property sales.
Experts in the sector have told CNS that a fraction of that relates to local sales on homes and land, and that a greater part of it is from the sale of luxury condos and apartments in commercial developments all over the coastline of Grand Cayman, from North West Point to Rum Point. In some cases, developers start selling condos before they have received planning permission, often as a means of raising the finance for these proposed or speculative projects.
It is these types of sales that Templeman and her team are concerned about because the failure of Cayman to properly regulate this area in the past helped put Cayman on the recent Financial Action Task Force grey list. Unlike financial institutions that have entire compliance departments, real estate agents, brokers and others in the property field don’t have the resources to employ the necessary experts to do the risk assessments of clients, which includes meeting ‘know your client’ requirements and recording the details of the ultimate beneficial owners. This can be challenging when people investing in property are doing so through offshore entities.
Templeman said the relevant agencies need to work with developers based here to ensure they understand their responsibilities and the consequences for failing to meet AML requirements.
In the last few weeks CIMA has begun showing its new teeth after changes to the law paved the way for the regulator to begin imposing administrative discretionary fines on financial institutions. It is now clamping down hard on cooperate service companies. But laundering money through established financial institutions or banks today is considerably more difficult than it used to be. As a result, those wishing to clean dirty money gained through crime or corruption or those trying to hide their money are increasingly turning to the world’s property markets.
Luxury homes in London have become the prime location for hiding dirty money, according to law enforcement agencies in the UK, and Cayman is far from immune from the same type of lure for international criminals. The multi-million dollar waterfront condo and apartment market combined with the ability to come and go to the jurisdiction as a property owner have made the islands a very attractive prospect for wealthy owners, both legitimate and not so legitimate.
While the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA) provides anti-money laundering training annually for its three dozen or so members, there are many more unregistered agents and brokers who are involved in selling units in developments as well as developers selling directly to clients.
However, it is not clear how much access they have to information about their obligations. In addition, the temptation for developers and agents to turn a blind eye to possible red flags raised by their customers when collecting partial sales and deposits on pre-construction sales is strong when that money is critical to raising the finance in the first place to complete the project.
Experts warn that sales made before a development has started are the most risky. Those looking to hide dirty money are often more willing to take risks on projects where they could lose a deposit because it fails to become a reality.
The Department of Commerce is now the regulator for all Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBP), and it also points to people buying properties unseen as one of many red flags. On its website the DCI notes the many other major risks that realtors must look at and the risks they face themselves, such as holding payments in escrow for clients or dealing with overseas buyers who purchase through opaque identities.
“Property purchases are one of the most frequently identified methods of laundering money as property can be used either as a vehicle for laundering money or as a means of cleaning illicit funds,” the DCI states. “Criminals buy property both for their own use as principal residences or investment vehicles; providing legitimate income to mask the proceeds of crime.”
DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh told CNS that developers must now also register with the department to get their trade and business licence (TBL). They must all have AML systems in place, especially those on the active register who are not using brokers or agent to sell their developments and are selling their units themselves.
“We provide training to the industry via face to face, personal sit-downs and online on our website as well as on the Cayman Finance website,” Rajkumarsingh said. He explained that the DCI requires developers selling units directly to provide a number of documents to help address the potential pitfalls and red flags before a TBL would be issued.
Rajkumarsingh noted that in addition to an annual form, “random checks are done to ensure persons who are exempt are not selling themselves. Everything is done using a risk based approached recommended by the FATF”.
Templeman said that it requires partnership and cooperation between the brokers, developers and the conveyancing lawyers to ensure that the real due diligence is actually being done. That is the challenge for those who are regulating and policing the property market and working towards removing Cayman from the grey list, she said.
The Cayman Islands Bureau of Financial Investigations is undertaking a risk assessment of all DNFBP, and developers potentially present the greatest gaps in full compliance.
Templeman explained that the CIBFI may receive information from overseas about developers being used as conduits for dodgy cash. However, she admitted that the police and regulators are largely dependent on the honesty of developers, brokers and the lawyers involved in the sales to ensure that people from overseas buying property here are being properly scrutinised and are not using ill-gotten gains to buy up Cayman’s coastline.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Crime, Crime Prevention, Real Estate
I think the time has come to question these so-called anti-money laundering rules as they mostly affect working people with increasing red tape and costs to do banking. The rich corporations always have “legal” ways to get around them and yet we come up with more anti-money laundering rules for working people. More practical and productive for society to have anti-poverty rules and address the growing inequality! We will soon have to get a permit to use the bathroom!
Another non story. Do you really think crooked investors are handing suitcases full of banknotes to developers, who then pay all their construction teams in cash, who then pay sub contractors in cash, etc… And to claim real estate brokers don’t have the means to do due diligence, that’s baloney too. And there are service providers in cayman who can provide a 3rd party compliance service if needed. So if there was any suspicion, we already have the wherewithal to solve it. Easy peasy Japanesy.
Check the restaurants.
Why doesn’t the lands and survey department conduct KYC/CDD and confirm UBO’s before processing a sale or transfer, would seem to me the easiest way for the government to monitor, similar to how corporate service providers are expected to do prior to for shareholders and directors etc.
Good article. Dirty/overseas money is making it impossible for local residents to buy property. I don’t understand why non residents are not charged an annual property tax or a higher stamp duty at purchase. Ironically you need a work permit to work on the island but there are no restrictions from non residents actually buying the island. Madness.
$5M and $10M+ condos aren’t paid for with cash. The funds have to pass through international banks. More people collecting all the same documents is just regulation for the sake of doing so. Waste of everyone’s time that could be allocated to far more consequential matters like preserving our environment.
Placing the funds in the financial system is but the first step in a 3 part money laundering process; placement, layering and integration. Purchase and sale of real estate in funds already in the system is a common tactic in the layering and integration steps. To say nothing of using real estate for asset sheltering and concealment.
The fact that the money to purchase the property may have passed through an “international bank” does not mean you can ignore the obligations to understand the source of the funds and the ultimate beneficial owner. Otherwise you are entirely reliant on the bank having done the necessary due diligence, but whilst not understanding what exactly they did to check it. Look forward to you sharing your list of which banks can be trusted versus which ones can not, as well.
I’m a developer and the amount of DD I have to do on my clients. I was even inspected by DCI. This is more red tape than I need but I understand the need for it. I hope all this stuff we are being required to do is worth it. We are just a tiny dot on the map but every one is focus on our success.
who cares…? cayman never has ..its private money.
in cayman we build hospital sized laundry facilities…
Finally! I knew it like 10 years ago. And personally know 2 or 3 who are laundering money here.
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Nothing new here. Nothing to see here. Move along…
LMAO It’s 2021 and someone is JUST now opening up this Pandora’s Box? Hahahahaha
It is just another cartel living and thriving here in the Cayman Islands.
Nothing to see here. Move along…
Ask Mr Rajkumarsingh how many compliance inspections his department has done on developers to see if they are applying the law. Should be an interesting answer. Given CIBFI has identified this area as high risk and all.
From what I’m reading there was no checks and balances before but now it’s a very rigorous process to get a TBL and be registered. At the end of the day they saw a potentential weakness in the sytem and now they have mitigated the risk. Seems to be going in the right direction.
You’ve hit on the mother lode. This is where it happens, and has been happening a long time. The easiest way to wash, despite the so called scrutiny. Seven mile corridor and expanding at a rapid pace. Good luck!