Migrant stream continues as seven men land on Brac

Cuban vessel stopped by the US Coast Guard 23 miles south of Florida on 1 May 2022. All aboard were repatriated to Cuba on 4 May (photo by the USCG)

(CNS): As the number of Cubans trying to leave Communist Cuba increases, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) says another seven men arrived on Cayman Brac at around 8:15 Sunday morning aboard one vessel. For reasons not stated by officials, all of the men disembarked the boat and were processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols.

No comment was made about their state of health. CBC now has 163 Cuban migrants in its care after a steady stream of arrivals since the beginning of the year.

Over the last two months alone around a dozen makeshift boats have arrived in local waters carrying people from Cuba who have opted to come ashore. Most of them land on Cayman Brac, the nearest Cayman Island to Cuba, or in East End on Grand Cayman.

The significant increase in the number of vessels arriving is causing concern for the CBC. Director Charles Clifford has said the authorities are preparing a Mass Migration Contingency Plan in the event that the numbers continue to grow and to help mitigate the impact on the relevant government agencies.

Clifford has also confirmed that officials from his agency or the coastguard will not intercept the boats carrying migrants at sea because the International Convention on the Treatment of Refugees requires that the men and women on board are processed in the same way as if they had landed.

However, the US Coast Guard routinely returns Cubans intercepted at sea to Cuba. According to the Miami Herald, since 1 October 2021, the USCG has stopped 1,556 Cuban migrants.