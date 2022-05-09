UK rep’s troubles stir up long-running status issues
(CNS): Questions surrounding Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia’s legal situation as a Cayman Islands Government employee in the UK have served to reignite long-running concerns over the battles Caymanians have in some circumstances with their immigration status. Ebanks-Garcia is unquestionably Caymanian, but speculation about her official status in London apparently came to light last year when she was posted to the UK without the correct immigration documentation to allow her to work there.
CNS was contacted last month by a Caymanian living in the UK, who said that Ebanks-Garcia did not have a British passport. The source said that the ministry with responsibility for the London Office at the time, headed by Eric Bush, did not complete the due diligence before she was appointed as Cayman’s representative in the UK in March 2021.
Although officials told CNS on Monday that the “situation was now being addressed”, it seems that she was originally dispatched to London on a Canadian passport.
As a Caymanian, she is entitled to a British Overseas Territories Citizen passport. As a BOTC, she could then apply for and would almost certainly obtain a British passport. This would allow her legally live and work in the UK, but without it, she would require a work visa. Instead, she appears to have gone to the UK as a visitor.
Ebanks-Garcia is not the first Caymanian to struggle with immigration issues. Due to the complexities of the immigration law, there are many ways that people who are born and raised in Cayman with direct Caymanian lineage can still fall foul of the immigration system. This is especially so where parents are unmarried or are immigrants who, after securing status themselves, failed for myriad reasons to secure the same status for their children, who then find themselves stateless.
Often labelled “ghost Caymanians”, hundreds of people have slipped through numerous failed efforts by successive governments to regularize their status.
The situation surrounding Ebanks-Garcia, who is a Caymanian, fuelled an outpouring on social media Monday, with people telling story after story on various forums about challenges relating to immigration issues. But while it is clear that successive governments have failed to straighten out Cayman’s immigration laws, this particular example should not have been difficult to resolve if the due diligence had been done.
The failure of the ministry to secure the required visa before Ebanks-Garcia left for the UK leads to the implication that the Cayman government’s UK representative was working in Britain for some time without the correct papers. CNS has contacted Ebanks-Garcia, who is currently in Cayman, and her former boss, Eric Bush, about how this situation arose, and we are awaiting a response.
Last month, when CNS first sent inquiries about this issue to senior officials, we were told emphatically that there was no problem with Ebanks-Garcia’s immigration status in the UK and that the story sounded like a smear campaign. However, our source had insisted the information was accurate.
We continued our efforts to verify the claims officially and they were finally confirmed on Monday by a government official. This came only after Cayman Marl Road posted details of its own struggle to get a comment from anyone in authority about these allegations.
The government official told CNS today that responsibility for this lay with the Cabinet Office but was at the time the ministry for trade and investment. But we were told that the management in the former ministry had responsibility for dealing with the immigration issues relating to staff in the London Office but that the cabinet secretary now had the matter in hand.
It is understood that Ebanks-Garcia has since been naturalized but is still waiting for a BOTC passport.
Ebanks-Garcia is a Canadian citizen through her mother but also has Caymanian status as the daughter of Captain Bryan Ebanks. She grew up in Cayman and went to the Cayman Islands High School before going to college in the United States, where she went on to complete a PhD in psychology.
She joined the civil service in 2013 as a deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Education and was appointed to the London office just over a year ago after previously heading up Travel Cayman.
Since this article was published, Chief Officer Bush has sent the following information: “I understand the Cabinet Office is preparing a statement, which will seek to clarify the chain of events, etc.”
Corrections: The article previously said that the financial services ministry had oversight of the London Office. However, since the elections in 2021, it is the Cabinet Office that has oversight. The article also previously stated that BOTC passport holders did not need a visa to work in the UK. This is incorrect. See here.
Category: Local News
It is hard to feel sorry for Dr. Tasha as she was the director of Travel Cayman and discriminated against so many actual Caymanians who were trying to come home.
The Travel Cayman team under her leadership refused entry to hundreds of persons seeking to be reunited with their loved ones for no good reason other than the fact that Tasha and her deemed if their visit was for an acceptable reason on a magical hidden criteria.
Movie producers were allowed in, but not grandparents and significant others.
Karma that she is experiencing her own immigration issues.
and who is responsible for Immigration?! Guess..lol.
I guess Eric Bush will investigate himself again, then send the Governor on another cleanup roadshow, as he is doing how for the Election Spending Fiasco where laws were “Bent, not broken!”
Wonder why the Radio Cayman call in phones went dead again today, when Governor was a live guest.
This explains quite a lot about how Travel Cayman managed to be quite so rubbish at everything.
It is almost beyond the realms of belief that she could have believed that a Canadian passport holder had the right to work in the UK without a visa. This has nothing to do with Cayman immigration law and everything to do with her own stupidity or dishonesty.
Looks like “Teflon Eric” is back at it again..Let’s see what Franz has to say about this one? Another investigation to waste money to exonerate Eric again?
Franz, you do realize that he is now making you look incompetent and when will you stop covering all of his errors? Any other person in any job would have been let go by now..I expected or should I say, I expect better from you. I think it’s time you part ways.
Am I reading this correctly? The former government appointed head of Travel Cayman, whose job was to oversee that people arriving here [in Cayman] complied with authorization, documentation, permission / grant to enter did herself go to the U.K. to work without due authorization , documentation, grant to enter[for working in the U.K.]?
Everything Eric Bush touches appears to be problematic; what exactly does he bring to the table aside from problems?
The people of Cayman (i.e. his employer) demand an answer Franz.
This is just all around stupid from every angle.
2:46 I agree.Tasha is herself not blameless in this situation. If she is indeed that stupid then she is clearly not suited for the position and should be fired.
The other question is how was she allowed to work in Cayman in the first place without getting her immigration status sorted out?
In essence that means that although she is entitled to it the fact remains she never had it! And therefore she was working in Cayman illegally!
There is no doubt whatsoever that Eric and the other world class heroes in Government were ultimately responsible. But there has to be some responsibility on her own part for such a kerfuffle. Did she honestly believe that entering the UK on a Canadian passport as a visitor would allow her to work there? Says mouthfuls for the quality of staff being employed these days.
But no one will be held responsible. Not dear Eric, not dear Franz, not dear Marty, not dear PPM and not dear PACT! Let’s get another review stating that everything was totally in order and the mix up didn’t really happen.
You do not require a “BOTC” (Cayman) passport to live and work in Cayman. She has Cayman Status. Having Cayman Status does not automatically give you a Cayman Passport.
CNS – there appears to be a lot of confusion self evident in the article.
First – no Caymanian is entitled to a Cayman Passport. Any government official who told you that is frighteningly out of touch as to the law. Only British Overseas Territories Citizens are entitled to Cayman Islands Passports, which are for the purposes of international law in fact BOTC Passports (not Cayman Passports).Thousands of Caymanians are not BOTC’s, and accordingly are ineligible to hold Cayman passports.
Second – this is not a Cayman immigration issue. It has nothing to do with Cayman Islands immigration law. Whether or not Dr. Garcia Ebanks is Caymanian has no impact on her ability to live and work in the UK. That issue depends on whether she is a British Citizen.
Third – Ghost Caymanians are NOT Caymanians. That is the point. The fact that society/branches of government treats them as if they were Caymanians, even though they are not, is the problem. The law is in fact (generally) fine and reasonably clear in determining who is Caymanian from who is not. The problem applies not in the law, but in the haphazard application of it. Many Caymanians are wrongly treated as if they are expatriates while many expatriates are wrongly treated as if they are Caymanian. Either way, Caymanians suffer.
Fourth – Caymanians have no automatic or inherent right of abode in the UK. In fact, they do not even have a right to study in the UK beyond a few months. To do that they must either have full British citizenship or a visa. Almost anyone that became a BOTC in the last 20 years has no automatic right to British citizenship or to a full British passport. They must first apply to be Registered as a British Citizen (a discretionary process that takes several months).
Fifth – no “ghost Caymanian” is stateless. All have a citizenship (usually that of the mother). They simply are not Caymanian (but may well be British, Jamaican, American etc. or even a BOTC).
These five things are all facts. They are all well known in the higher echelons of government. All that has happened is that the days of ignoring them with impunity seem to be coming (finally) to an end.
Cayman must be one of the few places in the world where you can be multi-generational. Have the passport. Be allowed to vote or even hold office but may not be considered a citizen by all government departments.
We are not a country, so Caymanian citizenship does not exist. Being Caymanian does however exist, and is clearly defined in our immigration laws. Separately British Overseas Territories Citizenship does exist, and is clearly defined in the British Nationality Act, a UK statute.
The confusion that you speak of, whilst real, exists only because of a mismanagement and incorrect and inconsistent application of law, not because of the law itself.
British citizens are subject to Cayman immigration rules and require work permits to reside and work in Cayman, so why should Caymanians not require work permits to reside and work in the U.K. (especially if they don’t have a British Overseas passports)?
Caymanians do require work permits to live and work in the UK, unless they are also British Citizens. Just like British Citizens require express permission to live and work in Cayman, unless they are also Caymanian. Pretty easy to follow for anyone paying attention and not making it up to suit their circumstances or those of their buddies.
“As a Caymanian she is entitled to a BOTC passport, which would allow her to legally live and work in the UK”
Not true.
“Rights as a British overseas territories citizen
You can: hold a British passport
get consular assistance and protection from UK diplomatic posts
Unless you’re also a British citizen:
you’re still subject to immigration controls – you do not have the automatic right to live or work in the UK”
https://www.gov.uk/types-of-british-nationality/british-overseas-territories-citizen
CNS: You are correct and we have made the correction.
@CNS – can you provide clarification/confirm?
A BOTC passport does not entitle an individual to live and work freely in the U.K.; rather, a BOT citizen qualifies for the right to apply to hold a British passport, which then allows them to live and work freely in the U.K.
The same goes for students – BOT citizens pay overseas tuition fees; whereas, those with British passports pay home fees.
CNS: You are correct about living and working in the UK and we have made a correction. However, BOTC students pay UK home fees. See here, scroll down to A: Those who are ‘settled’ in the UK and meet the main residence requirements
CNS. How can you say she is unquestionably Caymanian? Who your daddy is is not by itself determinative. Nor is where you went to school or grew up. She may well not be Caymanian. If she was born overseas to parents who were not settled in Cayman on the street of her birth she may very well NOT be Caymanian. Has she ever been formally acknowledged? Much depends on her date of birth and overall family circumstances.
She is Caymanian.
How do you know? Did she apply for acknowledgement. Continuation? Grant?
Sure, she is qualified to apply to become Caymanian, but did she?
There is no such thing but also, apparently not.
Perhaps. How about Tara Rivers? Is she?
Marriage is such a farce ….all about the $$$$
And yet I can’t sign up to WORC without oodles of paperwork.
I wonder if she will have to join the long and tedious queue with CIG like the rest of us? or will somebody make a phone call and have this resolved by tomorrow morning including with a fancy new series C passport and the relevant status documentation?
Must be great to be important enough to have CIG expedite the resolution of it’s own mess.
No. That would likely constitute corruption. The rest of us are inconvenienced. What is wrong with the same rules for all?
LOL Franz’s world class civil service hard at work
What made any of them think it was okay for her to go there as a visitor? She was working illegally and should lose her position. In this day in age we all know that you need to have the proper documentation for any country…unless you are completely daft.
Having seemingly worked unlawfully in the UK she is almost certainly ineligible for British Citizenship.
Imagine if that happened in Cayman. Immediate deportation and company that hired said person slapped with big fines. Brilliant work CIG!!
The buck stops at the top. They are consistently failing us. Cayman is not a real place.
The buck stops with the persons who failed to follow the rules.
Eric Bush is not her boss.
He hired her and was responsible for all the overseas offices and staffing prior to the April 2021 general elections.
Tasha Ebanks was chosen by Eric Bush for London in the first quarter of 2021. He chose all the appointments whether they were qualified or not. The nepotism is the civil service is shocking. How does he get away with everything particularly when it all goes wrong?
Irrelevant to the above comment.
He certainly was at the time when she was sent off.
Why am I not shocked that CO Eric Bush failed to do his job properly again?
Not another Eric Bush Screw Up………
She most certainly is not “unquestionably Caymanian”, otherwise this would not be an issue in the first place.
No. Being Caymanian is not enough. She would also have to be a British citizen to be allowed to live and work in the UK. Thousands of Caymanians are not British Citizens. One of many adverse consequences of ill-considered (and possibly unlawful) cabinet status grants and the ongoing extra-legal determinations of who is Caymanian.
She doesn’t have her BOTC UK passport, but she’s entitled to it.
I don’t have a billion dollars but I’m entitled to it. What’s your point?
She is not entitled to anything if she is not a British or BOT Citizen. This is separate and apart from the question of whether she is Caymanian.
So are we to believe Tasha and Eric did not know from the beginning they did not have the proper papers or immigration status during the hiring process? The civil service is a disaster at the highest levels with zero accountability and zero shame.
Everything run by or involving Eric Bush turns out to be a messy and expensive shit show.
Why is he protected by the Governor and Deputy Governor at every turn these actions embarrass the country?
Because he’ll be running for a higher office soon, and they will want him to cover for them when the time comes, watch this space