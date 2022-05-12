Dart appeals not to be held by Britannia rights

(CNS): A lawyer representing two of Dart’s multiple companies argued before the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal on Wednesday that his clients should not be held to homeowners’ rights made decades ago in connection with a hotel that no longer exists. Jonathan Seitler QC claimed that the trial judge had come up with unusual interpretations of the law in relation to the claimed rights of Britannia property owners when he found largely in their favour in the Grand Court last June.

In the latest legal step in a dispute that has stretched for over six years, the Dart Group is still fighting to free itself from obligations that the owners say the islands’ largest investor took on when he bought all of the property associated with the former Hyatt hotel and related Britannia and other developments.

When owners at what was the Britannia resort bought their homes in the 1990s, they also acquired access rights to the hotel’s many facilities, including tennis courts, a golf course, the pools and the beach. The hotel was badly damaged by Hurricane Ivan and the tennis courts were completely destroyed, but the beachside of the resort was quickly renovated as the Beach Suites. Owners then continued to enjoy the golf course, beach and remaining facilities until 2016, when Dart bought all of the properties.

Soon after the purchase Dart closed the golf course, and having taken over the Beach Suites hotel, redeveloped that under the new company, Palm Sunshine Ltd, as Palm Heights. Dart then filed a law suit to free itself from all obligations to Britannia owners and to prevent them from using the exclusive new hotel’s beach.

But last year the two Dart companies, Cayman Shores Development Ltd and Palm Sunshine, lost that claim when the judge found that Dart was still bound by the rights homeowners obtained when they bought their properties and the property company was obligated to provide beach access and a golf course to the owners.

However, they are appealing that judgment. Seitler told the higher court on Wednesday that the case was also about the integrity of the land registration system, as that should be the system that tells owners and buyers everything they need to know about the history of a property.

As a result of a factual but not legal mistake by the registrar, the Britannia easement and access rights were not properly registered, which has complicated the case, but the rights were still part of their purchase agreements and Justice Nicholas Segal found in June last year that the agreements were legally binding. He said the Dart companies had been unable to demonstrate that the rights were of limited duration and were not mere licences, as they had tried to claim when they closed the golf course and then denied the residents access rights to the beach.

However, during the appeal Seitler continued to argue that there was nothing to show that the rights were forever or what would happen if the hotel no longer existed. He said that the rights refer to the old Hyatt hotel and there cannot be an obligation for Dart to continue to offer access rights to something that does not exist. He suggested that if there is no hotel, the rights fall away and there is nothing in the agreements that addresses what happens when there is no hotel.

He said that the owners were under the assumption that they had acquired something of value with these rights when they bought their homes but really they had not because if the day after they bought their homes the hotel closed down, there was nothing in the agreements to say what would happen.

When asked by the appeal court judges if he was indicating that it was, then, just bad luck for the owners, Seitler said it was. “They were under the assumption they had something of value,” he said, adding “Without the hotel, they had nothing.”

The case continues on Thursday.