Speed camera ticketing test underway, says ministry

Electronic licence monitor put in place in Cayman

(CNS): Five years after rolling out the electronic vehicle registration system, government is now in the process of exploring the introduction of speed cameras that can read the new high-tech registration plates. This would allow the authorities to issue e-fines to drivers breaking the speed limit. Video circulating on social media recently of technicians fitting cameras on the Dart underpass that can automatically pick up rogue drivers stirred up public interest, and the planning ministry has now confirmed that this is the end goal.

“As part of ongoing road safety, the government and the Traffic Management Panel are looking at speed cameras to complement existing enforcement efforts of curtailing speeding along our streets,” officials from the Ministry of Planning Infrastructure told CNS in response to our questions. “The system is in the exploratory stage. It is envisaged that the final build-out will include options for e-ticketing in our effort to make Cayman’s streets safer.”

The new plates are tamper-proof and embedded with radio frequency chips to allow police to track vehicles that are stolen or used in crimes. In addition, it appears that the concept of e-fining is already provided for in the Traffic Act and was always expected to be used at some point after government rolled out the electronic car registration plates in 2016.

“The electronic vehicle registration system will also have revenue implications as it will allow police to track vehicles not up-to-date with licence fees, and can be modified to allow the issuing of tickets for this offense electronically,” according to a 2016 CIG press release.