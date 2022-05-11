Speed camera ticketing test underway, says ministry
(CNS): Five years after rolling out the electronic vehicle registration system, government is now in the process of exploring the introduction of speed cameras that can read the new high-tech registration plates. This would allow the authorities to issue e-fines to drivers breaking the speed limit. Video circulating on social media recently of technicians fitting cameras on the Dart underpass that can automatically pick up rogue drivers stirred up public interest, and the planning ministry has now confirmed that this is the end goal.
“As part of ongoing road safety, the government and the Traffic Management Panel are looking at speed cameras to complement existing enforcement efforts of curtailing speeding along our streets,” officials from the Ministry of Planning Infrastructure told CNS in response to our questions. “The system is in the exploratory stage. It is envisaged that the final build-out will include options for e-ticketing in our effort to make Cayman’s streets safer.”
The new plates are tamper-proof and embedded with radio frequency chips to allow police to track vehicles that are stolen or used in crimes. In addition, it appears that the concept of e-fining is already provided for in the Traffic Act and was always expected to be used at some point after government rolled out the electronic car registration plates in 2016.
“The electronic vehicle registration system will also have revenue implications as it will allow police to track vehicles not up-to-date with licence fees, and can be modified to allow the issuing of tickets for this offense electronically,” according to a 2016 CIG press release.
See the video below from social media:
Category: Crime
Makes no sense.
So I have 2 cars under my name and my wife drives one and I drive one. So if she speeds I get the ticket ? Or if I lend my car to a friend and theh speed then I get the ticket ? What about rental cars ?
Makes no sense.
Makes perfect sense, just like the real world. The owner of the car is responsible for whatever happens. Someone speeds in the car, it’s up to you to volunteer them up for prosecution, otherwise YOU will be prosecuted.
This is avoid the stupid jamrock and 3rd world nonsense of “me don’t know mr police man” and getting away with it.
Really? This is your concern?
Why isn’t your wife’s car registered to her? My wife’s car is registered to her. If she speeds and gets a ticket, or if I speed and get a ticket, guess who pays for it?
We do.
This all seems like a good thing to me. Of course, I don’t ever lend out my truck. I will help anyone who needs a truck, but I will be the driver.
The courts are hardly apply to manage the traffic offences and back log of cases before them, how on earth are they going to manage the load of tickets generated by e-ticketing.
I can just see these cameras and detectors getting the burning ring of fire treatment like many have in UK.
Does this assume the DVDL have the correct up to date postal and email addresses on file for registered vehicle owners, so they know where to send the fines? Post certainly won’t work, absolutely garbage system and I can only imagine how out of date log books are and DLs.
When you get your new plates and the sticker, they first confirm your personal information. Else, you don’t get the plates.
People will drive through Camana Bay or the other side underpass to avoid this.
We were specifically assured this wouldn’t happen when the plates were rolled out. Nevertheless RFID readers do not help unlicensed/unworthy drivers locate and use their wiper stalk for directional indicators/headlights. These are the hazardous operators that need corrective interventions. That infraction group also includes many RCIPS. What are the RCIPS doing to fix that?
Specifically assured by whom? Unless you are a serial speeder, I don’t know why this wouldn’t be good news to you. Now, if they could only have an decibel meter which automatically issued tickets.
Too much speed, too many careless drivers, too much noise. Completely unnecessary.
So your plate will not register thus you get a ticket. The picture will show your number and be an exception.
Still waiting for my new plates
Me too….
You should run a taxi service under the radar….
Although this technology is decades old and now just appears about to be adopted in Cayman, there is a major impediment. This assumes all vehicles on the road have electronic plates affixed to the front and back which is clearly stipulated under the law. Has anyone done a quick count of how many vehicles don’t have any plates or are missing a front plate on their drive to work in the morning? Last week I counted over a dozen in a five mile drive. It’s unbelievable that these drivers flaunt the law and get away with it on a daily basis. I’ve seen cars in previous years with the front plate missing, mostly high end sports cars and SUVs but now it’s a free for all.
There is no real substitute for real boots on the ground enforcement.
Existing speed traps are a joke, you can see the RCIPS don’t even try. Try these type of antics with US State troopers or Mounties and you’d be in jail and lose your licence for good. If the RCIPS had to earn their dinner by catching speeders they would quickly starve.
Then there’s the issue with issuing e-tickets, hell they can’t even inform drivers that their new plates have been finally minted. I gave up checking the DVDL website eons ago. If by some miraculous gift of the highway gods they are ready upon the next renewal of my road licence I might consider getting them gilded in a radar absorbing coating that is.
More people will subsequently remove their front plates, or conveniently lose them just watch.
Just for the record, someone must know which company is benefiting from selling CIG this technology, let’s hope it’s not already obsolete by the time it’s implemented.
If you know where the RFID tag is you can hit it with a hammer, shock it with jumper cables, ruin it with a magnet.
Most of these leave little to no evidence of tampering
EMP device, easy spark gap project. Got a bug zapper tennis racket anyone?
“EMP device” LOLOL Careful there, evile draconian superhero nemesis.
Yes, of course, I know an EMP can be manufactured, however the gauss magnitude that would do as you say would be monumental.
Guess I’ll have to keep my car in a faraday cage to thwart the evile whims of masterminds like you.
F**k, hit my windscreen a bit to hard…
I am still on a temporary tag. I was told I would be notified when they got more plates. That was almost a year ago.
I think people are now getting rental plates (without “rental” printed) i.e. white with green.
Wait till the list of “exempt from ticketing” plates come out.
Probably every government vehicle, every elected members vehicles, etc. etc.
INDEED – Always wondered why the first question I get asked when stopped by the police is “where do you work?” if I said government or civil servant I am sure I would be told to be on my way!!!!
You should learn to just flash your lodge ring and or CIG ID. That’s how it’s normally done. Nice and easy.
I wa just coming down linford highway..driving speed limit…a car next to me also…a line of cars honking behind us? One overtook in between us? Where are the police? I guess they on their lifetime paid vacation cause cant see um on road…
The police were hiding out near lakeside trying to catch people speeding @ that time. But everyone on the opposite lanes were flashing there lights to warn people that they were there
They were probably sitting on South Sound road with their speed gun, catching people going 10-15 miles an hour like they do in the mornings around 7:15am
Then the car in the right hand lane was in the wrong lane. That lane is for overtaking. Read the Cayman road code. You’ve not got much cause to complain about people driving poorly when you are too.
Franz has to get something on Eric’s plate completed so he can justify keeping him for his promotion to DG!!
Perhaps the other costly SC camera system will get fixed now too!
Way to go Eric…I mean Franz!!
2:30 mental health must not be taken lightly. Get help please.
welcome to the 21st Century. In dubai you get an SMS within 5 seconds of the camera going off. If you rack up the points your thrown in jail ……………….. easy. The cameras can even see if your using the phone ! Not that Cayman will buy the rolls royce cameras, they will probably buy the cheapest available.
I brought my car here in 1987 and await the ‘new plates’ , I do wonder when they arrive if they will last as long as the car, now almost 40 years of age.
I was born in 1986, you calling me an almost 40 year old now? cruel reality!
Chris, your car might be already grandfathered in , it’s a classic.
Great. Now watch driving standards plummet even further when everyone is doing an identical speed, side by side. Happens everywhere they bring it in. I’ll put money on the number of crashes going up!
What about traffic light cameras, there are several hundred cars a day that run red lights in George Town alone, this would put a stop to it.
Or that drive over zebra crossings when people are still crossing them; they should put them there too, or at every Stop sign….the list goes on.
Welcome to the 21st Century. Police in Canada have been doing this for years. They drive through shopping center parking lots with RFID readers on their vehicles and issue tickets or wait for driver that have fines or warrants outstanding. Like most things in Cayman there are plenty of rules but little enforcement.
1:37. Does that mean you are moving to Canada?
Millions of dollars and years later, this tech is simply defeated in 1 minute by covering your RFID strips with a strip of glued-on aluminum foil, conveniently removed and re-applied for inspection.
1.35pm You mean like our bailed prisoners who do the same with their ankle monitors.
You could also run a very powerful magnet over it for the same effect. Bonus is you can claim you didn’t know there was anything wrong with it!
You vil give up your freedom. Ve vil give you safety.
Trust us.
For anyone worried, just check out their CCTV system. It works 1% of the time (always broken). For the 1% of the time its working, the image quality is so poor they cant get any detail.
Do i have any faith this system will work as intended? No. It will break or wont be maintained and be another CIG worldclass installation.
Also, what about all the old cars with the old plates? As if those guys even have licences / registration.
Lastly, you think these bobos are going to post it to you? Lol. Imagine you have 30 days to pay it and the post office loses your letter, whoopsie. Post office will also be complaining about the extra work.
“Also, what about all the old cars with the old plates? As if those guys even have licences / registration.”
Agreed. There seem to be a lot of cars with old plates that don’t look they would pass inspection.
And a whole lot of cars with old plates where all the yellow had been removed from to make them look, at first glance, like new plates.
Police should be running every old plate they see through the system to make sure the registration is valid, to get uninsured cars / drivers off the road.
And while we are at it, a general drivers education campaign is needed re really basic items, like: 1. which lane you should drive in (the left lane unless overtaking or imminently turning right); and 2. the use of indicators (think, indicate, maneuver).
Finally!!!!
What the hell took you so long! How long is your “testing phase” going to actually be – and when will the other 30 or so systems we need be operational?
Can we then get rid of a whole bunch of imported cops who appear to be doing little effective other than bleeding the country dry?
no brainer… but will be pointless once motorist know where the cameras are
agreed, but this will still force people to slow down, which is the goal.
Especially when they have to warn you there is a speed camera before you get to it…….
Just bash your chip with a hammer
I put foil paper over mines
Does that stop the mines from exploding?
What, is that so they won’t go off when you step on them?
Then say you park under a coconut tree in your yard if they bring it up as tampering…
Lol. They haven’t even given half of us our new plates and they think this will work? Traffic police obviously don’t want to work.