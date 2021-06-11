Dart bound by Britannia homeowners’ rights

(CNS): Around two hundred owners of residential properties in what was once known as the Britannia Resort, off the West Bay Road and adjacent to Camana Bay, have won access rights following a major court decision published this week. Following a long running legal battle between homeowners and several Dart companies that wanted to shake off obligations to them that came with the acquisition of the old Hyatt Hotel and related properties, the developer is now required to provide beach and golf course access to them all.

The Dart Group bought the various properties and land in 2016 and a few years later filed suit to free itself from providing the access to recreational facilities that had come with the purchase of the homes.

Originally, the property in question had included the Hyatt Regency Grand Cayman hotel, which spanned across from Seven Mile Beach to the canals linked to the North Sound, and had included tennis courts, a golf course and the Britannia luxury development. When the homeowners purchased the properties, access to the beach, golf course, hotel facilities, tennis courts, the pool, spa and more were offered to them as part of the sale.

But the Dart companies, Cayman Shores Development Ltd and Palm Sunshine Ltd, had tried to argue that, as the new owner, the rights did not transfer and they had no obligations to these residents because the original Hyatt hotel was closed.

But the court disagreed. The court found that these were presented as a key attraction to purchasing in the Britannia Resort. “The right to play golf was expressly said to be transferable with the sale of a unit. There was never any suggestion that access to the Beach, the Golf Course at the centre of the development, or the ability to use the Tennis Courts could be terminated. Quite the contrary,” Justice Nicholas Segal wrote in what is likely to prove to be a significant judgment.

He ruled that the agreements were legally binding and Dart must honour the commitments made by the original landowners. The judge took the view that in the case of a grant of property rights without a time limit, “it will be difficult for a party to establish that the rights are in fact of limited duration or capable of termination, in the absence of clear words or a clear indication in the factual background to that effect”.

He found that Dart had been unable to demonstrate that the rights were of limited duration and were not mere licences, as they had tried to claim when they closed the golf course and then denied the residents access rights to the beach.

Segal also dealt directly with the controversial removal of some 27,000 sq.ft of turf from the Britannia golf club, which Dart dug up to use during the development of the Kimpton hotel. The judge said this had made the course unplayable, interfering with the legal rights of the Britannia owners. As a result, a separate hearing is expected to be fixed to establish how the homeowners can now be compensated. Dart has already closed the golf course and is unlikely to be able to reopen it without a significant investment, given that it has removed a significant amount of turf and planted trees in the area.

However, the residents will now have direct access to the beach once again. The Beach Suites has been redeveloped as the Palm Heights hotel, where the Britannia owners now all have access, the court found.

The ruling has wider implications as it also established that the Land Register should be rectified to add and include a reference to the rights as easements. The judge said the registrar had made a mistake of fact, but not law, when she failed to register the rights in the first place.

“This omission was made because the Registrar was not asked to register the Rights as easements and did not perform her own assessment as to whether the Instruments included easements; the reason why no application for registration of the Rights as easements was made was not clear from the direct evidence but I am satisfied that in all the circumstances it can be inferred that it was based on legal advice.”

This will have implications for all property owners who have access to beaches or other amenities. In a press release following the judgement, Walkers, who had represented many of the homeowners, said it was “one of the most significant pieces of local litigation heard in the Cayman Islands in many years”.

The lawyers pointed out that it involved the islands’ largest property developer on one side and around 200 residential owners at Britannia on the other. “The judge had to consider core principles of the jurisdiction’s land law in reaching his decision. This judgment provides substantial reassurance to residential owners as to the security of recreational and sporting property rights in the Cayman Islands, and gives valuable guidance on the construction and registration of restrictive agreements and easements,” Walkers stated.

While the court upheld the rights of the Britannia owners to use the golf course and the beach resort, the rights to the tennis courts, one of which is now under the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, are lost forever.