COVID cases taking a toll on services, say health officials
(CNS): The public is being urged to practice infection control measures as the number of people isolating due to SARS-CoV-2 continues to climb. According to the latest official active case numbers, more than 1,600 people are currently infected, which is taking a toll on businesses and services, Public Health officials said in the latest COVID-19 situational report. Vaccination is doing little to curtail the spread of the virus, and while hospital numbers remain low, all 12 patients admitted between 1 and 7 May were vaccinated.
Public Health officials said that the shots are still the best tool against the negative impact of this ongoing pandemic and very few people healthy people are suffering more than mild symptoms. But the number of cases increased during the first week of this month over the last week of April by over 19% and the infection rate was well over 34%.
On Wednesday officials said the seven-day rolling case average had increased to 118 after another 324 new cases of coronavirus had been reported to them over the previous two days, including 11 on the Sister Islands, bringing the active case total to at least 1,608. At that point, eight of those people were admitted to hospital, five of whom have been vaccinated.
In the weekly report, officals said that the result of re-opening society was an increased number of infections.
“These are not translating in a large increase in hospital admissions or deaths thus far, but increased cases do take a toll on services as more people are away from work in isolation and quarantine,” Public Health said. “The re-opening has positive effects on multiple areas, including mental well-being and the economy. Protecting ourselves through all doses of vaccination is a key element to navigate these uncertain times alongside with continuing to practice personal infection control measures.”
See the COVID weekly situational report for 1-7 May in the CNS Library.
Nice to see the Batabano spike is arriving in force
“Vaccinated” is a moving target and definition should be updated to mean those people with a recent booster within last 6 months. Ie just 35% of Cayman and falling.
The problem with this is something called “diminishing returns”. Getting multiple shots of the same vaccine won’t give as much of a benefit of the previous shots did. Focus should still be reaching those who haven’t yet received their 3rd dose and the unvaccinated.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/2022/02/21/health/covid-vaccine-antibodies-t-cells.amp.html
There is strong consensus among international first world vaccination guidance supporting fourth booster doses for those over 18, six months past their last, but this is only the messaging for smart responsible people with limited time for being sick. Everyone else can feel free to go through life the hard way if they choose that route. I’ll pass.
Taking the same vaccine over and over won’t confer any additional actual protection vs Covid-19. 3 shots is more than enough protection until a new booster dose trained specifically for Omicron variants are developed. So, go ahead and get your 50 booster shots, but don’t hold this “holier-than-thou” attitude over those who actually follow the science.
6 months? try just a few weeks. Good luck with T-cell exhaustion.
very much correct. and its the elephant in the room that no -one is talking about.
but the virus is weakening the whole time and future vaccinations should be offered for all, but targeted for at risk groups.
Reality is that healthy unvaccinated people that went through covid once, twice or more and keeps interacting with the virus on a daily basis have now much better immunity without the need of a booster every 4 months that weakens the overall immune system and can bring other possible side effects.
perhaps they should just advise the following:
if sick, stay home till asympotmatic. problem solved.
COVID doesn’t work that way. Little wonder we cycle from outbreak to outbreak applying flu reasoning.
Actually it does work exactly that way. You will test positive for potentially months after the initial infection but the viral load will be low and you won’t be infectious to others. Generally 5-7 days after infection for 99% of those infected will not be infectious to others after that time frame. This is why government lets people out of quarantine even with a positive test.
Let’s continue to practice social cognitive dissonance about these vaccines and measures. We deserve what we get at this point.
Sadly, 98% of the readers have no idea what you said.
Project fear continues leaving Cayman in Kindergarten..
The rest of the world moves up a year and grows up…
Time I think, for the Director of Public Health to go…
May restaurants are ignored the mask requirements for staff!! Kimpton’s CocoLobo last Sunday for example!!
Outdoors. Try again.
its outside…no mask requirement and rightly so.
if you are so worried about getting infected to go to a restaurant!
Public Health. You refuse to require vaccination of your own staff while requiring the foreign nursing and medical staff of private clinics to be vaccinated. You tell me to mask up, and do nothing when thousands of cruise shop passengers mill around maskless. You then warn us as to the consequences. PHYSICIAN – HEAL THYSELF!
“Taking a toll”, aww diddums, you mean people are having to do their jobs?
Why not tell us the average length of admission of these “covid patients”?