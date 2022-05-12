COVID cases taking a toll on services, say health officials

(CNS): The public is being urged to practice infection control measures as the number of people isolating due to SARS-CoV-2 continues to climb. According to the latest official active case numbers, more than 1,600 people are currently infected, which is taking a toll on businesses and services, Public Health officials said in the latest COVID-19 situational report. Vaccination is doing little to curtail the spread of the virus, and while hospital numbers remain low, all 12 patients admitted between 1 and 7 May were vaccinated.

Public Health officials said that the shots are still the best tool against the negative impact of this ongoing pandemic and very few people healthy people are suffering more than mild symptoms. But the number of cases increased during the first week of this month over the last week of April by over 19% and the infection rate was well over 34%.

On Wednesday officials said the seven-day rolling case average had increased to 118 after another 324 new cases of coronavirus had been reported to them over the previous two days, including 11 on the Sister Islands, bringing the active case total to at least 1,608. At that point, eight of those people were admitted to hospital, five of whom have been vaccinated.

In the weekly report, officals said that the result of re-opening society was an increased number of infections.

“These are not translating in a large increase in hospital admissions or deaths thus far, but increased cases do take a toll on services as more people are away from work in isolation and quarantine,” Public Health said. “The re-opening has positive effects on multiple areas, including mental well-being and the economy. Protecting ourselves through all doses of vaccination is a key element to navigate these uncertain times alongside with continuing to practice personal infection control measures.”