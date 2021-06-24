Dart presses on with case against Britannia owners

(CNS): Dart officials have confirmed plans to press ahead with the case challenging their obligation to provide beach access and other amenities to the owners of the Britannia resort, which the group acquired when it bought all of the properties associated with the former Hyatt Hotel. The islands’ largest property owner is going to appeal a court ruling earlier this month, which found that Dart is legally bound to provide Britannia residents access rights, as it says the ruling leaves “considerable uncertainties about the future use of the land”.

Dart is focused on the position the judge took regarding the failure of the Land Registrar to ever register the rights as easements as they should have been. This means that, even when process and procedure are not followed, the court is willing to assume what the intent of the parties were many decades earlier.

Dart is also concerned about the current situation with the golf course, which is no longer a serviceable course after the developer pulled up the turf to use elsewhere in the group’s ever-growing property portfolio.

“The Britannia owners’ rights to play golf and use beach facilities is a complex legal matter that predates Dart’s 2016 acquisition of the property,” said Jackie Doak, President of Business Development at Dart. “The issue is how the rights were registered when the resort was developed decades ago. Dart and the Britannia owners invested two years in discussions with a view to reach an amicable agreement in relation to the rights. Unfortunately, the discussions were unsuccessful. As a result, Dart’s only option to seek clarification as to the rights was to apply to the Cayman court.”

Doak said that the 184-page judgment illustrates the complexity of the situation Dart inherited, but it appears that the group does not accept that the ruling settles the issues.

“The judgment provides some clarity, confirming that Dart is not obliged to maintain or operate the land as a golf course. However, it also creates a scenario where Britannia owners can only use the land for the purpose of playing golf, while also having to pay to maintain the course. Should the Britannia owners not wish to incur the significant costs of running a golf course, this could create a stalemate for both parties,” Doak said.

The uncertainty in the judgment as to the use of the land has led to Dart filing the Notice of Appeal, she said, adding, “We will continue communications with Britannia owners to establish the fees for use of beach facilities and will seek their confirmation if they wish to maintain the land as a golf course.”

However, the issue regarding the registration of rights has implications for a much wider public interest case that continues to move through the courts, behind closed doors, relating to the loss of several public beach access rights along the West Bay Road on Dart land as a result of decisions by the Central Planning Authority.

This is being challenged by a group of West Bay women, who continue to battle the broad threats to beach access because of alleged failings by the registrar to properly register access rights and successive government’s failure to enforce the law. The women are also battling to secure legal aid to fund the fight, as the courts have found that it is not in the public interest, despite the obvious implications.

This also comes as Dart is hoping to close around 16 more beach access points as part of a proposed Planned Area Development and another ‘new town’ project located near the Kimpton on land astride the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between Salt Creek, Yacht Club, Vista Del Mar and Governor’s Harbour.