Dart presses on with case against Britannia owners
(CNS): Dart officials have confirmed plans to press ahead with the case challenging their obligation to provide beach access and other amenities to the owners of the Britannia resort, which the group acquired when it bought all of the properties associated with the former Hyatt Hotel. The islands’ largest property owner is going to appeal a court ruling earlier this month, which found that Dart is legally bound to provide Britannia residents access rights, as it says the ruling leaves “considerable uncertainties about the future use of the land”.
Dart is focused on the position the judge took regarding the failure of the Land Registrar to ever register the rights as easements as they should have been. This means that, even when process and procedure are not followed, the court is willing to assume what the intent of the parties were many decades earlier.
Dart is also concerned about the current situation with the golf course, which is no longer a serviceable course after the developer pulled up the turf to use elsewhere in the group’s ever-growing property portfolio.
“The Britannia owners’ rights to play golf and use beach facilities is a complex legal matter that predates Dart’s 2016 acquisition of the property,” said Jackie Doak, President of Business Development at Dart. “The issue is how the rights were registered when the resort was developed decades ago. Dart and the Britannia owners invested two years in discussions with a view to reach an amicable agreement in relation to the rights. Unfortunately, the discussions were unsuccessful. As a result, Dart’s only option to seek clarification as to the rights was to apply to the Cayman court.”
Doak said that the 184-page judgment illustrates the complexity of the situation Dart inherited, but it appears that the group does not accept that the ruling settles the issues.
“The judgment provides some clarity, confirming that Dart is not obliged to maintain or operate the land as a golf course. However, it also creates a scenario where Britannia owners can only use the land for the purpose of playing golf, while also having to pay to maintain the course. Should the Britannia owners not wish to incur the significant costs of running a golf course, this could create a stalemate for both parties,” Doak said.
The uncertainty in the judgment as to the use of the land has led to Dart filing the Notice of Appeal, she said, adding, “We will continue communications with Britannia owners to establish the fees for use of beach facilities and will seek their confirmation if they wish to maintain the land as a golf course.”
However, the issue regarding the registration of rights has implications for a much wider public interest case that continues to move through the courts, behind closed doors, relating to the loss of several public beach access rights along the West Bay Road on Dart land as a result of decisions by the Central Planning Authority.
This is being challenged by a group of West Bay women, who continue to battle the broad threats to beach access because of alleged failings by the registrar to properly register access rights and successive government’s failure to enforce the law. The women are also battling to secure legal aid to fund the fight, as the courts have found that it is not in the public interest, despite the obvious implications.
This also comes as Dart is hoping to close around 16 more beach access points as part of a proposed Planned Area Development and another ‘new town’ project located near the Kimpton on land astride the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between Salt Creek, Yacht Club, Vista Del Mar and Governor’s Harbour.
Category: Local News
Dart knew exactly what he was buying and the rights that went with the old Hyatt Hotel property which included the golf course. He paid pennies for the Property and was his intention all along to squeeze the homeowners so they give up their rights and when they do, the Property will be worth 200 times what he paid for. He is a vulture which is why he never did make any offer to the homeowners. Don’t be fooled by Jackie Doak’s comments. If Dart was prepared to negotiate in goodfaith the case would never have gone to trial.
This is most excellent news!
Ken Dart and Mrs Doak knew well exactly what they were buying in 2016 and developed their calculated strategies with the purchase well before they purchased the properties at an absolute knock down distressed sale price from the UK Bhatti Family. They wanted clarity from the courts to remove all rights, benefits, easements as encumbrances on the property from the Land Registry in the Cayman Islands. The CI Govt. and the Lands & Survey department were the first defendants in the case in their efforts to dismantle the Cayman Lands and Title laws to suit and support their development agender and to increase the property values with the removal of all the encumbrances. They wanted clarity and they got clarity, with the recent Judgement against them in the case, however they are not accustomed to NOT getting their way and therefore seek more clarity in the case to attempt to overturn this judgement to get their own way. This case is a LANDMARK case protecting all Caymanians to ensure our laws are not extinguished by the efforts and games Ken Dart and Mrs Doak are insistent on pursuing. Cayman wake up and smell the coffee or drink the Dart KoolAid because this is all about protecting and preserving registered rights for future generations. You all read above that Ken Dart and Mrs Doak are also trying to eliminate 16 historical rights of way accesses to Seven Mile Beach to stop and prevent Caymanians having beach access. This is shameful greed at its best. What a disgrace!!!!!!!!
3:13 pm, Dart are not stealing the lands, he is buying it, so don’t blame Mr Dart, blame the sellers. Or you are so far behind in common sense that your brains can’t understand it. Dart companies did a lot for these Islands. Facts are facts.
Why is the women’s West Bay case going on behind closed doors? Are the courts no longer public? Are the records sealed?
So the Registrar has failed to do their job in two very contentious situations. I will be you anything that they still have their job
Contracts involving golf courses aren’t simple. There’s no fairway to view them sometimes, and it’s often difficult to find a hole in one.
Just crown Dart King already. We have nothing left to give Your Royal Highness King of the Cayman Islands. You’ve got it all.
Let’s see if I understand this correctly. Britannia owners can play golf if they build a course on the property, but Dart has the right to tear up any course they build and take it for use somewhere else?
Where did the golf course and greens go? I wonder – anyone know?
Can you feel it yet, Cayman?
Big mistake DART. Fees to use beach facilities? Just try it!
Already court mandated
I don’t think this is as complicated as the Dart team are trying to make it sound. If you have access to a golf course you don’t have to play golf on it. It’s also valuable as a walking/jogging area and for kids to play on and just as an open green space. Use of the space is a non-issue as long as Dart doesn’t develop it or fence it off. Also the intentions of the parties “decades ago” was quite clearly set out on writing at the time – it doesn’t have to be determined by a court.
Dart needs to go. EVERYWHERE else he’s been to has put up with his crap and have forced him out. He is setting us up to do the same. How much land can the government reasonably allow him to own. Land is a finite commmodity in Cayman and it’s time the NEW government begin making damned sure that Caymanians in the future will be able to buy it and stop this man from buying up anymore land.
I was told that there is a cap on how much land a Caymanian can buy and none on how much an expat can. Anyone out there know the truth on that? There needs to be a cap for both sides and not as much as this man has. set the cap and force him to have his land compulsary bought by government.
LOL. Where to even begin. Dart is Caymanian. There is no cap for anyone.
Two words: Caveat Emptor.
C’est la vie
Like a typical bully Dart is taking advantage of its deep pockets to frustrate the owners at brittania hoping they will give up. It is important that the people are successful in this fight against Goliath
The appeal exemplifies the arrogance of Dart. Honoring contractual terms should not be this difficult for an organization with their resources. Britannia owners have these rights written into the sales agreements and those rights have existed longer than dart has been in Cayman. The way they have allowed the Hyatt to remain an eye sore tells is unforgivable. It says everything you need to know about who controls successive governments. Dart should be penalized for that disgraceful site as owners for every week while it has be left in such a state. The deep state is real and the power is being exercised in this case.
“This also comes as Dart is hoping to close around 16 more beach access points as part of a proposed Planned Area Development and another ‘new town’ project located near the Kimpton on land astride the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between Salt Creek, Yacht Club, Vista Del Mar and Governor’s Harbour.”
So it now looks like a war is on the horizon between DART and The People of the Cayman Islands.
#richpeopleproblems
Exactly.
Absolutely disgusting