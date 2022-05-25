CIRC raises funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers hand out essential supplies to people on the move in Uzhhorod, a city in western Ukraine at the border with Slovakia and near the border with Hungary, May 2022 (photo from the IFRC)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) raised US$131,000 for the Ukraine crisis during a focused appeal between 3 March and 10 April to support Ukrainians impacted by the intense fighting in that country. CIRC said that the funds raised are not subjected to administrative fees here or when transferred and that all the money will go to help the people who need it.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on 24 February expecting a quick and complete victory. However, while the invading army was more inept than was generally believed, it was met with a much more determined and fierce resistance than expected, bolstered by support and weapons from NATO countries and the surprisingly effective leadership of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an increasingly brutal war that experts now believe will be long and bloody, so far around 4,000 civilians have been reported killed, including about 260 children, and more than 4,500 injured, according to the United Nations, which believes the actual casualty numbers are much higher.

President Zelensky said in April that about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died, while US estimates around that time were that 5,500–11,000 had been killed and more than 18,000 wounded. Zelensky has said recently that right now 50 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers could be dying every day in the Donbas, an area where the fighting is currently particularly fierce. In addition, the UK Defence Ministry has said that at least 15,000 Russians have died in the war since the invasion, though the Ukrainian military said this number is around 29,000.

An estimated 12.8 million Ukrainians have had to flee their homes, leaving everything behind except what they could carry, and millions more are traumatized by the war instigated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Many of them face shortages of food, water, basic items and energy, and lack access to health services and medication,” the UN stated this month, noting reports of conflict-related sexual violence and the “appalling humanitarian situation of older people and people with disabilities”.

Announcing the amount raised by the CIRC, Director Jondo Obi said, “We are extremely grateful for the huge generosity of everyone in Cayman who has donated to the CIRC appeal. Due to the public’s huge generosity and support, we have surpassed our goal to raise $100,000 to provide vital aid to the people of Ukraine. In the three months since the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, Red Cross and Red Crescent teams have reached more than two million people with life-saving aid. But there is still a lot of work to do. The Red Cross will be there today, tomorrow and in the years to come.”

The CIRC appeal was separate from the fundraiser at Rackam’s bar in March that raised CI$28,500, which was sent directly to the Ukraine Red Cross.

The Cayman Red Cross appeal will assist the global Ukraine Crisis Appeal launched by the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and backed by the British Red Cross (BRC). The appeal will support the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which is working on the ground with direct assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the arm of the Red Cross Movement tasked exclusively with protecting the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflicts and situations of violence.

The appeal will also support the National Societies in neighbouring countries, such as Romania, Hungary and Poland, as they work to help Ukrainian refugees. Funds raised in this appeal will support families with food, shelter, first aid and medicine; support the work of reuniting separated families; support hospitals and healthcare facilities; repair vital infrastructure; and in the long term help to repair homes, healthcare centres, schools and community centres, the CIRC said.

The Red Cross Movement, which maintains an impartial position in all areas where it provides humanitarian aid, has already mobilized thousands of staff and volunteers, who are already providing life-saving assistance such as shelter, basic aid items, and medical supplies, as well as mental health and psychosocial support.