NOAA adds to calls for busy storm season

(CNS): The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, which predicted as many as 21 named storms this year. The season begins in one week’s time, and while it’s now unlikely that there will be a pre-season storm for the first time in several years, all forecasters believe the season will be busier than the average with as many as 10 hurricanes, more than half of which will reach category 3, 4 or 5. NOAA experts said this was due to the ongoing La Niña and above-average Atlantic temperatures.

Despite the busy season ahead, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday that it did not expect any tropical cyclone formation over the next five days. Forecasters there was an area of strong winds in the Gulf of Honduras but it was expected to weaken during the day. Moderate to fresh, pulsing to strong, east to southeast winds are expected across the Caribbean and north of Honduras again tonight.