Ukraine crisis fundraiser racks up cash at Rackham’s

Ukrainians living in Cayman sell tickets at the fundraiser (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(L-R) Lana Gilyun, Volodymyr Mavrych and Olena Bolgova, Ukrainian nationals living in the Cayman Islands

Governor Martyn Roper and his wife, Lissie, at the fundraising event

Khrystyna Shevnyuk (left) and volunteers selling raffle tickets

Photo by Lana Gilyun

(CNS): Rackam’s bar was jam-packed Sunday night for a fundraising event to support the people of Ukraine, who are fighting to survive and fighting to defend their homeland from the invading Russian army. Through a raffle and an auction of prizes donated by local businesses, CI$28,500 was raised, which will go directly to the Ukraine Red Cross.

Every penny will go to the “boots on the ground” in Ukraine to help the people who need it, said Tim Langfitt, who manages the waterfront bar. He said he hosted the event after hearing about the need from a long-time staff member at Rackham’s, Olga Korobova, who is from Ukraine.

The invasion began on 24 February, and so far there have been 406 confirmed civilian deaths as a result of the unprovoked attack, according to the UN human rights office, but the actual number is thought to be much higher. And with a number of cities under siege and refugees fleeing the conflict within Ukraine and heading across the borders, the humanitarian crisis is growing rapidly.

Khrystyna Shevnyuk, an auditor who has been working here in Cayman for the last 18 months, told CNS that her family and many of her friends are in Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine on the border with Russia. “They can’t leave,” she said. “They are surrounded by the Russian army and are in hiding.”

She said there is still internet access in the city but some areas are without power. As a result, while she is still able to speak with her family every morning, she has lost contact with some of her friends. “I hope they managed to escape or they just need to charge their phones,” she said, clearly worried about their safety.

Shevnyuk spoke to her father on Monday morning and told him about the event in Cayman Sunday night. She said it gave him hope that people were supporting Ukraine and willing to help, and that he was going to share this with his neighbours.

For the first few days after the invasion began she just felt helpless and didn’t know how to help, Shevnyuk said. But she felt she had to do something, so when the idea about the fundraiser came up, she thought the least she could do was to help with this. She and the other organisers, Tim and Trish Langfitt, Olja Khodzhaeva, Lisa Perejma and Olga Korobova, pulled it together in just six days.

“Everyone was on board. Over 60 businesses donated prizes, and vouchers were still coming in on Sunday,” Shevnyuk said. “The support has been incredible; people are so generous.” She thought that the turnout might be high, since the poster had been widely shared on social media and some businesses had printed it out and posted it in their premises. But the crowd was bigger than she had imagined.

She said that ever since the invasion started, she has been contacted by friends here in Cayman who want to know how they can help, and she said it’s wonderful to know how people from around the world are supporting them.

Shevnyuk said she is proud of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has remained in the capital Kyiv and is keeping in touch with the people through social media and keeping them up to date with what is going on.

“He is very brave and one of us. Sometimes you feel that government is separate, but he is definitely one of us and not willing to give anything to Russia,” she said. “Ukrainians will never give up. That’s our homeland. You cannot invade and expect us to give up.”

Max Kazakov, a local musician and DJ, was born in Saransk, Russia, but has lived in the Cayman Islands since he was six years old, when his family escaped the repressive regime. In total support of the Ukraine people, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin just has too much power. “He needs to die as soon as possible,” he said frankly. “If he is not stopped he will be the next Hitler.” Nevertheless, he believes Ukraine will win the war.

“Putin is angry that he can’t win,” said Ukraine national Lana Gilyun, who has lived in Cayman since 1999. “He thought he would win in two or three days, but Ukraine is now a bone in his throat that he cannot swallow. He’s going to fail. There is no way Ukrainians will let the country get into his hands.”

Governor Martyn Roper and his wife, Lissie, attended the event, and in a message on social media afterwards he said, “We are all shocked by Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the terrible suffering of its people as cities are shelled and bombed indiscriminately. Such a war in Europe in 2022 is unthinkable.

Roper noted that the invasion is also in violation of international law and the UN Charter. “If bigger countries invade smaller ones because they are more powerful, the international rules based order that has brought prosperity and stability for decades is at risk. It underlines how valuable our freedoms and democratic way of life are and that we should not take these for granted.”

Russia’s parliament has passed a law banning any media coverage that calls what is happening in Ukraine an “invasion”, and journalists in that country face a 15-year prison sentence for writing the truth. Taking Putin’s crackdown on press freedoms seriously, several international media houses, including the BBC, have temporarily suspended their operations there.

In addition, Russia has blocked access to the BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Deutsche Welle, along with major Ukrainian websites, The Washington Post reported Friday. Facebook has also been blocked and there is restricted access to Twitter.

In support of a free press, Roper said, “The lies and misinformation being fed to the Russian people should make us all appreciate the valuable and essential role a free and diverse media plays in our societies. We need to stand up for our democracy, rule of law and a rules based international system.”

Langfitt said that donations continued to arrive at Rackham’s on Monday and this cash will be added to the money going to the Ukraine Red Cross.