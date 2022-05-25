Customs boss to face MPs on failures over improvements

CBC Director Charles Clifford

(CNS): Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford is one of several senior government officials due to face the Public Accounts Committee today (Wednesday) to explain why many of the recommendations made by the Office of the Auditor General have not been implemented. A report published in February highlighted the fact that the CBC has failed to address some much-needed improvements that the OAG recommended several years ago.

The monitoring of government concessions on duty give-aways and waivers was criticised by the OAG back in 2015. Auditor General Sue Winspear said that the finance ministry had made a commitment to roll out a policy to deal with this by December 2016, but five years later a revenue concessions policy has still not been put in place.

“Without such a policy, it is not clear how CBC can effectively monitor goods being imported and ensure that the appropriate revenues are collected,” Winspear said in the recent review of the failure of various government entities to implement OAG recommendations.

She said that while the CBC has published its strategic plan, it has not developed a workforce plan or updated the workforce rules on how staff seize purchased or forfeited goods. She also pointed to failings in regard to technology issues. “It is concerning that almost three years after making my recommendation to put in place effective project management for the remainder of its IT modernisation project, CBC has not yet done so,” she said.

Clifford won’t be the only senior public official in the hot seat. Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson, who is the chief office in the finance ministry, and Wesley Howell, the CO in the labour ministry, will also be appearing before PAC.

In the afternoon Tristan Hydes, the acting CO in the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, will face the committee to answer questions about that ministry’s continued shortcomings in the management of capital projects. Another significant recommendation made by the OAG was the need to publish regular updates on the progress of major capital projects and capital investment, which has not yet materialized.

While the implementation is outstanding on numerous OAG recommendations, for most of the period reviewed, Roy McTaggart, now leader of the opposition and PAC chairperson, was the minister of finance. As a result, he will need to recuse himself from chairing today’s meetings. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the deputy chair, is expected to step in.

The proceedings commence today at 9:30am and are being broadcast on CIGTV.