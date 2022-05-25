Customs boss to face MPs on failures over improvements
(CNS): Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford is one of several senior government officials due to face the Public Accounts Committee today (Wednesday) to explain why many of the recommendations made by the Office of the Auditor General have not been implemented. A report published in February highlighted the fact that the CBC has failed to address some much-needed improvements that the OAG recommended several years ago.
The monitoring of government concessions on duty give-aways and waivers was criticised by the OAG back in 2015. Auditor General Sue Winspear said that the finance ministry had made a commitment to roll out a policy to deal with this by December 2016, but five years later a revenue concessions policy has still not been put in place.
“Without such a policy, it is not clear how CBC can effectively monitor goods being imported and ensure that the appropriate revenues are collected,” Winspear said in the recent review of the failure of various government entities to implement OAG recommendations.
She said that while the CBC has published its strategic plan, it has not developed a workforce plan or updated the workforce rules on how staff seize purchased or forfeited goods. She also pointed to failings in regard to technology issues. “It is concerning that almost three years after making my recommendation to put in place effective project management for the remainder of its IT modernisation project, CBC has not yet done so,” she said.
Clifford won’t be the only senior public official in the hot seat. Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson, who is the chief office in the finance ministry, and Wesley Howell, the CO in the labour ministry, will also be appearing before PAC.
In the afternoon Tristan Hydes, the acting CO in the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, will face the committee to answer questions about that ministry’s continued shortcomings in the management of capital projects. Another significant recommendation made by the OAG was the need to publish regular updates on the progress of major capital projects and capital investment, which has not yet materialized.
While the implementation is outstanding on numerous OAG recommendations, for most of the period reviewed, Roy McTaggart, now leader of the opposition and PAC chairperson, was the minister of finance. As a result, he will need to recuse himself from chairing today’s meetings. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the deputy chair, is expected to step in.
The proceedings commence today at 9:30am and are being broadcast on CIGTV.
Category: Government Administration, Government oversight, Politics
Duty waivers and giveaways are one of the currencies that shady backroom deals are priced in. There are people who would be sad to see them go.
The lack of accountability in the civil service and incompetence at the highest levels is the greatest threat to Caymans continued success. The UK better start paying attention.
The civil service is a mess from top to bottom.
Franz Manderson and his team are failing this country while responsible for wasting millions annually without addressing a broken system. The fish rots from the head.
This is why we cannot seek independence!!!!!
Probably find that Manderson reviews his own performance.
He would see nothing wrong with that as he is full of excuses and shallow sound bites
You can’t change the culture without changing the people(that have a different culture)This is the Cayman Islands and it will till further notice be run the Caymanian way unless the UK needs to save it from itself.
PPM appointee. Time for a change.
Good ole Charles the same guy who ordered the legal seizure of goods by Doctors Express. This is embarrassing
What’s the purpose? No one ever actually gets a held to account…it’s all a charade.
But with rules there is less scope for “flexibility”. Then we couldn’t do favors for our friends, and would have to do a better job of looking after the public’s money. That would suck.
Chuckles? Ha ha. Ask him about the cannabis vape seizure.
Its called ‘Stonewalling “.
We don’t like being interfered with & told what we need to do, so by stonewalling we can just keep the status quo.
The Deputy Governor should be facing the music at PAC and telling us how or why he allows these failures to continually happen on his watch. The problems are systemic.
You can’t skewer one agency head without turning the lens on the insulated tenured enablers upstream and remediating that supervisory responsibility and function. There is no incentive or catalyst for change in any organisation where introducing consequences for inaction is itself taboo. CIG has for years comfortably ignored its own internal investigation reports, partially because some of previous Cabinets don’t like reading, but mostly because the buck stops with Manderson and other static pillars of Civil Service. Past time for Manderson to be placed under review for non-performance.
Unfortunately that’s government for you. When stuff hits the fan, it turns into a game of hot potato/passing the Buck.
Port Authority comes to mind.
Too much swivelling and not enough serving. The chair is too comfy and he’s not about to get out of it nor is anyone going to insist he does.