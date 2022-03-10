Cubans migrants arrive in two wrecked boats

CBC Migrants arrive 10 March (Photo courtesy of CBC)

(CNS): Two separate groups of Cuban migrants were found in local waters over the last two days in vessels that were described as unseaworthy by the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control. The first of the two was a makeshift wooden vessel that arrived at around 11am on Wednesday, 9 March, in East End carrying three men.

Being unwilling and unable to continue their journey, the migrants were taken into CBC’s custody and have since been taken to the CBC Detention Centre for quarantine, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

And today, Thursday 10 March, another seven men arrived aboard another very small unseaworthy canoe and told customs that they no longer wished to continue their journey. Those men are currently being held in CBC’s custody on Cayman Brac, where they will be placed in quarantine before being transported to Grand Cayman.

These are the second and third Cuban migrant vessels to land in Cayman in 2022, after six men arrived in Cayman Brac in January. After a considerable period through 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 lock-down when

The regular steady stream of Cuban migrants arriving in Cayman waters stopped for about 18 months during the COVID pandemic. The first vessel since then landed in East End last November.