Cuban migrant tests positive for COVID-19

(CNS): One of six Cuban migrants who arrived in Cayman Brac waters on Sunday evening has tested positive for COVID-19, Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) said in a release Tuesday. Six men arrived in a boat at around 6:30pm and came ashore. The migrants were placed in isolation and processed in accordance with COVID-19 processing protocols, and one of the men was positive.

As soon as arrangements can be made, the migrants will be transported to Grand Cayman and will remain in isolation, the CBC said. No other details were released.