Road threatens hundreds of acres of pristine habitat

Proposed road with Protected Areas and Central Mangrove Wetlands

(CNS): Plans for a ten-mile long, 160ft wide stretch of multi-lane highway that will extend the East West Arterial from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound Road will see the removal of more than 174 acres of undisturbed habitat. If the road goes ahead it poses a threat to more pristine natural environment as it traverses across wetlands and forest.

The National Roads Authority has now issued an invitation for experts to conduct an environmental impact assessment for the controversial road that is plagued with environmental problems.

This EIA will review the second and third sections of this road, and the selected consultant will assist the National Roads Authority in determining where alignment-shifts or other refinements would benefit the project by eliminating, minimising or mitigating environmental resource impact.

“A key objective of the EIA is to ensure that the road design selected offers the best outcome for the environment as well as for surrounding communities,” the documents posted on the government’s procurement website state.

But this project is fraught with potential environmental challenges, posing a direct threat to the pristine habitat that will be destroyed to make way for the asphalt highway, as well as to the freshwater lens and the surrounding wetlands.

The road extension will dissect the Central Mangrove Wetlands, described as the ecological heart of Grand Cayman, and will pose a new flood risk to many communities, which will be exacerbated by sea-level rise. It will also release a significant amount of carbon currently sequestered deep inside the peat soil occupied by the various mangrove species.

It poses a threat to endemic and native flora and fauna, including endangered and culturally important species, such as the Cayman parrot and many other birds.

The direct impacts from the construction and the indirect post-construction impacts, such as noise, vibration, lighting and air quality, along the highway will also be important factors for consideration.

The alignment options for some areas of the road will also be critical, especially relating to the primary forest habitat around the Mastic Trail, land which belongs to the National Trust, the DoE said in a recent scoping document about the proposed project.

The proposed route could see the Central Mangrove Wetland deprived of water, “resulting in adverse ecological consequences associated with the fundamental disruption to the hydrological regime that supports” the wetland.

If the water cannot flow to this critical area of wetland, it could then flood populated areas to the south of the proposed road, which over an extended period of time would kill mangrove areas on that side of the highway, as they would be unable to survive excessive inundation, the DoE experts warned.

The DoE’s scoping exercise also examined the broad justifications given by the NRA for the road. This is to improve traffic flow from the Eastern Districts and provide an alternative route to the coast road, and even more controversially, to open up the central areas for more development.

The EIA is expected to direct the project towards the most environmentally friendly route but the assessment will also include a review of the ‘do nothing scenario’.

As part of the EIA process, the public will be invited to take part and the consultants will be expected to hold public meetings. However, following what appears to be the third and final attempt by the NRA to open the bidding, after two previous tenders were removed from the website, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for roads and infrastructure, along with representatives for the NRA will be hosting a public meeting in Ebanks’ North Side constituency this evening, Thursday 10 March, at 7:30pm.