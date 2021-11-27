First Cuban migrants in 2021 arrive in East End

| 27/11/2021 | 0 Comments

(CNS): A vessel carrying five Cuban migrants arrived in East End Friday, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service has said. In a very short release, officials said the agency is working with the necessary partners. The migrants are being managed in accordance with the established COVID-19 protocols and processing procedures, and they will be placed in mandatory quarantine in a government facility. These are the first new migrants from Cuba to appear in local waters since last December.

A group of migrants was returned to Cayman in April after a stand-off aboard a cargo vessel. However, they had all landed here previously and had applied for asylum, before they left on a boat from West Bay in another failed effort to continue their journey to Central America.

Cuba’s borders have been closed throughout this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there have been no repatriations at all in 2021. But the authorities in Havana finally opened the country’s borders this week.

