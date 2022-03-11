Another patient dies as a result of COVID-19

(CNS): There have now been 22 deaths in the Cayman Islands where COVID-19 was a factor after another patient died in hospital Wednesday. News of this latest death was revealed Thursday evening but there were no details about the individual’s age, pre-existing health issues, when they were admitted or their vaccination status.

Another five patients remain in hospital for COVID-related causes, four of them unvaccinated, serving as a reminder that the virus still poses a threat, especially to the unvaccinated, elderly and medically vulnerable.

An additional 60 people tested positive over the 8 and 9 March, including another nine people on Cayman Brac, Public Health reported. There are now an estimated 631 active cases, which is 39 more than the number reported on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, the overall trend continues downwards as the seven-day rolling average for 10 March was just over 32 cases.

The public is being reminded that isolation and testing protocols remain in place for all those who are infected with COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for six days, with a negative PCR test still required on day seven to exit that quarantine.

Their vaccinated primary contacts must continue to conduct daily lateral flow tests for seven days but provided they remain negative, they are not required to isolate.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for nine days, with a negative PCR test required on day ten to exit. Their primary contacts must quarantine for ten days unless they are an unvaccinated child, who can use daily lateral flow tests for 10 days and provided their results continue to be negative they can attend school.

Anyone who has a positive LFT must still, under the law, take a confirmation PCR test at the next available designated testing site. Individuals who test positive after an isolation or quarantine exit PCR should check the isolation criteria and release form here.

With the numbers falling, the Public Health Department has revised the operating hours from today, Friday 11 March, for the positive confirmation and exit PCR testing clinics as follows:

Truman Bodden Sports Complex (drive thru): 8am – 10am

Bodden Town Civic Centre: 1pm – 2pm

Ed Bush Sports Complex: 1pm – 2pm

Individuals who require PCR testing for outbound travel or other optional screening may attend the PCR testing clinic at 131 Centre MacLendon Drive. PCR tests are CI $75, paid for by the individual.