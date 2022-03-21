Challenges to Constitution are welcome, says AG

Vickie Bodden-Bush (left) and Chantelle Day

(CNS): Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush “are to be commended for their determination to litigate the issues in their case”, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said in the wake of last week’s Privy Council ruling that upheld the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal ruling that the Constitution does not give same-sex couples the right to marry.

Bulgin, whose chambers led the fight on behalf of the elected arm of government to prevent the women from marrying, said that challenges are to be welcomed as they “enhance the jurisprudence of the jurisdiction”.

The case originated with a successful legal challenge in the Grand Court by Day and Bodden-Bush in which they secured a change to the Marriage Law facilitating same-sex marriage but ended with a failed Privy Council hearing that sided with the Court of Appeal.

In his statement, Bulgin noted the point made by all three courts involved. He said they had all stressed the need for a framework to give legal protection to same-sex relationships, which had been addressed by the Civil Partnership Act 2020.

The AG said the case has led the Privy Council to define section 14 of the Constitution as a deliberate stand-alone section providing that marriage here in Cayman should only be between people of the opposite sex. Bulgin said they found that the section is written in “highly specific terms” and its meaning could not be trumped by other parts of the Bill of Rights.

“The Cayman Islands Constitution Order, 2009 is in its relative infancy”, Bulgin said and noted that there have been “a number of very important litigations relating to various provisions” by people seeking clarification from the courts.

“It is to be expected that there will be similar challenges going forward,” he said. “Such challenges are to be welcomed as they will enhance the jurisprudence of the jurisdiction as well as the region. This, in turn, will be of interest not only to constitutional scholars and lawyers but will also result in a more informed populace.”

In this case, as well as providing clarity over section14, the courts had shown that the Constitution is not static but a “living tree”, capable of growth and expansion, he said.

“The various rulings by the courts over the years about the 2009 Constitution serve as confirmation that the Constitution and the support systems are working exactly the way they were designed to work and consistent with the rule of law in a thriving democracy,” the AG stated.

Day and Bodden-Bush may not have given up the fight and are considering a petition to the European Court of Human Rights. UK courts are required to “take account” of decisions of the ECHR but do not have to follow the decisions of that court.