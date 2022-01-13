Bond to help CIG meet social welfare costs
(CNS): Finance Minister Chris Saunders has said the decision to consider issuing a US$400 million bullet bond in the US capital markets will enable government to restructure the public debt over a longer period and offer the flexibility it will need to meet the country’s growing welfare costs.
Saunders told CNS that PACT is considering offering retired homeowners reverse mortgages as a way of helping them access their own equity and reducing their dependence on financial support from government. Given that Caymanians are forced out of work at 65 on inadequate pensions, the welfare bill will continue to grow.
“We are very concerned about the growth in the level of spending on social welfare, especially for the elderly,” he said. “The government wants to offer those who own their own homes reverse mortgages that can support them through retirement. To do that we need to restructure the debt and over a longer period.”
Saunders explained that banks will not offer reverse mortgages to pensioners and that in order for government to do so it needs to borrow over a longer term than the current 15 years, which is why the finance ministry is examining the idea of a bond to enable greater flexibility and probably much better terms.
The minister said that the credit facility negotiated by the previous government has been fixed at 3.2%, but given the low cost of borrowing at present, he believes government can improve on that significantly.
According to a request for information on the government procurement website, the ministry is looking for independent financial advisors to serve as consultants for issuing a 30-year US$400 million bullet bond in the US capital markets in the second quarter of this year.
The main difference between a bullet bond and a loan is that the entire principal value is paid on the date of maturity instead of by regular payments. The RFI suggests that government is aiming to issue the bond in the second quarter of this year.
Over the next year, government has already committed to borrowing just under $300 million and another $50 million the following year, increasing the overall debt to around $485 million. Most of that debt is with local institutions and is due to be paid back during the current decade.
Following the publication of the tender, the opposition was quick to criticise the government for the proposal. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said it was “rushed and unexpected” and never mentioned during the recent Budget and Finance Committee meetings.
However, the government did say during those meetings that it was considering restructuring the public debt. McTaggart said that government’s previous experience with a bullet bond was costly and should have served as a lesson to future administrations.
“Such a bond is unnecessary and will become a significant financial burden to the people of these islands over the next three decades,” the PPM leader and former finance minister said. “This ultimately means less money available to assist families and businesses over the medium and long term, especially as we recover from the pandemic in what is still an uncertain economy.”
McTaggart accused the government of turning its back on prudent financial principles and disregarding the long-term financial interests of the Cayman Islands, claiming the government was undermining the work of the previous administration.
“Over the two Progressives-led governments, the national debt fell from around $560m in 2013 to under $250m on the day we left office,” he said. “The PACT Government seems set to undo in two years what it took us eight years to fix – leaving the country again with massive debt.
“This bond will saddle us with interest payments on $400m for the next 30 years and by my estimates, conservatively assuming interest rates of between 4% to 5%, will cost the country between $480 million to $600 million dollars in interest over the life of the bond. Far more than the amount being borrowed.”
But Saunders made it clear that government is seeking better terms, not more expensive ones, and the PACT Government is navigating very different economic waters than those faced by the previous administration.
He stressed the current government’s desire to help the people and the need to borrow in order to do that. He told CNS that he was disappointed with the opposition leader, who he said continues to play politics over the country’s finances at a very difficult time and the future social problems that will need to be addressed.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Or…they could review the many convoluted, overlapping and based-on-who-you-know social welfare programs, cut the considerable waste and focus on actually helping those who really need it. Underprivileged children, impoverished seniors, the disabled and battered women have to rely on private charities to assist them while able bodied adults avoid working because collecting welfare from various sources is too easy and no one expects anything more of them. A Government’s success should be measured by how it looks after the most vulnerable, not by how much money it throws around.
The Opposition Leader is not playing politics as claimed by Minister Saunders. On the contrary he is rightfully sounding the alarm that the 30year bullet bond is a terrible financial decision despite what is being earmarked for. PACT will leave a legacy of debt for our grandchildren to tackle. Kicking the can down the road to deal with social urgent matters is no excuse.
This will break the backs of the middle class workers who are the ones called on when government will need to raise fees to cover the interest payments. Your middle class will find work elsewhere and then what?
Why are we not sticking with the commercial banks?
Be careful Cayman or you will end up being owned by the Chinese or similar that will not renegotiate when the $400 million comes due or they will renew at a huge sacrifice to the country. Look no further than to our neighbors in the North.
Do not leave this discussion only for the Opposition. Go to your politician or get on media and say no to this insanity!!
This is an incredibly bad idea.
Well, you have to admit Mr McTaggart loves to spend money! It’s just sad that it is the people’s money, and not his own.
Who else finds this insane?
What could possibly go wrong with the CIG getting into the business of reverse mortgages?
Generally speaking massive borrowing to cover handouts to people is a very very bad idea.
The good thing about a 30-year bullet bond is that most of the ba$tards who want to saddle our children with this debt will all be dead when it comes due.
Our government and SAGCs still can’t provide the minimum acceptable standard of accountability and transparency to earn a clean annual AG review. There’s no way any serious name-brand investment bank, as underwriter, would take on our bullet bond issue today, without a generous 300-400 basis point premium baked-in over our UK-backstopped credit rating as a dependent territory. In fairness Roy is also right to caution that we can’t afford this, knowing firsthand that we don’t have the ordinary fiscal discipline to safely see it all the way through. The bullet feature is particularly tricky as a sleepy debt finance trap requiring both hands on the wheel at all times, and where we would have a looming catastrophic default risk extending far into the political future. Among the most active vulture capitalists in the debt trap arena are Dart and the Republic of China, so guess who those eager bond holders will be, and try to imagine their default demand list will look like 30 years from now. Our CFA group could probably come up with some better loan tool ideas in a 30 minute brain storm, if Saunders were to ask.
UDP tactics all over again. I smell Mac. This makes the Nation Building Fund look like peanuts.
Dont worry, interest rates are just about to start rising. 100% the time to get loaded on credit!!!!!!11!111!!
Can I buy these for my PR?
So those that get reverse mortgages will have nothing to leave their children? What’s Government going to do with the houses?
“Given that Caymanians are forced out of work at 65 on inadequate pensions” … what is the long-term structural fix that any politician/government intends to implement?
so instead of being prudent and trying save money and reduce spending…this nonsense shambolic government is planning on increasing spending in the face of looming international recession???? this is bonkers!
chamber of commerce, cita and anybody with a little common sense needs to petition the governor or the uk right away.
pact decoded:
we are borrowing to cover our unsustainable over-spending.
welcome to wonderland
time for the uk to step back in and take control of our finances.
Fools rush in where angels fear tread. This is for this government to have even more money to waste.
Kick the can down the road. Give the people enough charity so you can get re-elected in 3 years time. I really fear for this country’s long term outlook if this goes ahead. Bullet bonds are the worst type of debt and will just handicap future administrations.
The cost of borrowing is about to jump. Interest rates will rise before the end of the month.
The bond is a bad idea, and reverse mortgages simply prey on the elderly and poor.
I say Expats should pay a 10% tax who make more than $1million a year to support hard working Caymanians. This is only fair. 2nd pension fund withdrawal from those grossly overcharging under performing pensions is a fantastic motion. Here here!
All a consequence of the ongoing mass importation of poverty, the destruction of the Caymanian middle class, and inept and even corrupt actions by some in the civil service. Has anyone even read the Immigration Act. Do the understand that all the answers are there?