Bond to help CIG meet social welfare costs

Finance Minister Chris Saunders 2022-2023 Budget

(CNS): Finance Minister Chris Saunders has said the decision to consider issuing a US$400 million bullet bond in the US capital markets will enable government to restructure the public debt over a longer period and offer the flexibility it will need to meet the country’s growing welfare costs.

Saunders told CNS that PACT is considering offering retired homeowners reverse mortgages as a way of helping them access their own equity and reducing their dependence on financial support from government. Given that Caymanians are forced out of work at 65 on inadequate pensions, the welfare bill will continue to grow.

“We are very concerned about the growth in the level of spending on social welfare, especially for the elderly,” he said. “The government wants to offer those who own their own homes reverse mortgages that can support them through retirement. To do that we need to restructure the debt and over a longer period.”

Saunders explained that banks will not offer reverse mortgages to pensioners and that in order for government to do so it needs to borrow over a longer term than the current 15 years, which is why the finance ministry is examining the idea of a bond to enable greater flexibility and probably much better terms.

The minister said that the credit facility negotiated by the previous government has been fixed at 3.2%, but given the low cost of borrowing at present, he believes government can improve on that significantly.

According to a request for information on the government procurement website, the ministry is looking for independent financial advisors to serve as consultants for issuing a 30-year US$400 million bullet bond in the US capital markets in the second quarter of this year.

The main difference between a bullet bond and a loan is that the entire principal value is paid on the date of maturity instead of by regular payments. The RFI suggests that government is aiming to issue the bond in the second quarter of this year.

Over the next year, government has already committed to borrowing just under $300 million and another $50 million the following year, increasing the overall debt to around $485 million. Most of that debt is with local institutions and is due to be paid back during the current decade.

Following the publication of the tender, the opposition was quick to criticise the government for the proposal. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said it was “rushed and unexpected” and never mentioned during the recent Budget and Finance Committee meetings.

However, the government did say during those meetings that it was considering restructuring the public debt. McTaggart said that government’s previous experience with a bullet bond was costly and should have served as a lesson to future administrations.

“Such a bond is unnecessary and will become a significant financial burden to the people of these islands over the next three decades,” the PPM leader and former finance minister said. “This ultimately means less money available to assist families and businesses over the medium and long term, especially as we recover from the pandemic in what is still an uncertain economy.”

McTaggart accused the government of turning its back on prudent financial principles and disregarding the long-term financial interests of the Cayman Islands, claiming the government was undermining the work of the previous administration.

“Over the two Progressives-led governments, the national debt fell from around $560m in 2013 to under $250m on the day we left office,” he said. “The PACT Government seems set to undo in two years what it took us eight years to fix – leaving the country again with massive debt.

“This bond will saddle us with interest payments on $400m for the next 30 years and by my estimates, conservatively assuming interest rates of between 4% to 5%, will cost the country between $480 million to $600 million dollars in interest over the life of the bond. Far more than the amount being borrowed.”

But Saunders made it clear that government is seeking better terms, not more expensive ones, and the PACT Government is navigating very different economic waters than those faced by the previous administration.

He stressed the current government’s desire to help the people and the need to borrow in order to do that. He told CNS that he was disappointed with the opposition leader, who he said continues to play politics over the country’s finances at a very difficult time and the future social problems that will need to be addressed.