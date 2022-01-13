Andrew stripped of military and royal trappings

Prince Andrew

(CNS): Queen Elizabeth II’s second eldest son, Prince Andrew (61), has been stripped of all his military titles and royal trappings as he is left to defend a civil sexual assault case against him as a “private citizen”, Buckingham Palace has announced. “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronage have been returned to the Queen,” palace officials said in a statement Thursday.

Andrew will no longer be known as His Royal Highness. Following news yesterday that a New York judge had cleared the way for a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager, the case will move to discovery, which means that the prince could be forced to sit for a deposition about the allegations.

The prince was a friend of the billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019. Giuffre claims she was sexually assaulted by the prince when she was just 17 after being introduced to him through Epstein. Given that he will now be defending himself against the allegations, which he has persistently denied, other royals will now pick up the prince’s duties.

Andrew’s efforts to get the case thrown out failed. He had argued that he had been released from liability in future lawsuits under the terms of a settlement Giuffre had reached with Epstein in 2009 in a separate lawsuit in Florida. In that case, Epstein paid Giuffre $500,000 to settle after she had accused Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

Andrew’s connections to Epstein and this civil action continue to haunt the British Royal Family. The advance in the case comes during the Queen’s 70th year on the throne and will cast a shadow over her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.